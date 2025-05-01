5 shocking plot twists from You

Starring Penn Badgley and based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, You, is a psychological thriller series that is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. The show recently released its fifth season and the series has gained universal acclaim from critics and viewers throughout its run.

The show is about Joe Goldberg (Badgley), who is a bookstore manager and follows a pattern where he obsesses over a young woman and ultimately kills her. The show has had various female leads over the seasons like Elizabeth Lail, Victoria Pedretti, and others.

Throughout the course of its previous seasons, there have been many plot twists in You, that have shocked the viewers. Here is a list of five of them.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers about the show.

Beck finds out about Joe, Love poisons Joe, and other twists from You

1) Joe frees Marienne

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The fourth of season of You, focusses on how Joe thinks to himself that he has freed Marienne from their meeting in London. Joe wants to feel better about himself and prove to himself that he has mercy and is not a killer. However, the biggest plot twist comes in episode 8 of the season, when it is revealed that Joe had held her captive all along and his delusion was caused by his dissociative mental state.

The twist is shocking for the viewers who know that Joe is an unreliable narrator but still believe in his theories. Marienne manages to escape on her own in episode 9 with the help of Nadia and is able to reunite with her daughter in Paris, though she is mentally and emotionally traumatized.

2) Beck finds out about Joe

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Perhaps one of the most important reveals in the first season of You is when Beck discovers the real personality of Joe. Up until that point, even the viewers were confused about whether to believe Joe or not, but when Beck discovers his real persona, it is the first time in the show that the viewers come to know about Joe’s façade.

The twist marks a turning point in the narrative of the show and deems Joe an unreliable narrator. Beck finds out that Joe is obsessive and has collected disturbing mementos. What follows are the climactic moments of the show as Beck is hit by Joe and he locks her in his iconic glass cage, which ultimately brings on her death.

3) Love Quinn is a mirror image of Joe

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Another big twist that happens in the second season of You is when the viewers get to know that Love Quinn is no better than Joe. It is the first time when the female lead is in the centerstage and is killing people. Joe and the viewers think that Love is gentle and sweet, but it turns out that she is as obsessed and deranged as he is.

Love also works on the same principles as Joe does. She is obsessed with Joe, wants him under her control, and is detached from herself—justifying her murders in the name of love. Joe and Love make up the most interesting pair out of all the seasons.

4) Love poisons Joe and Joe poisons Love

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

While Joe and Love are the perfect match for each other in You, Joe feels suffocated under her control and obsession and Love is unable to let Joe go out of his hands. In a shocking reveal in episode 10 of the third season, Love reveals during dinner that she has coated the handle of the knife that Joe touched with a poison.

However, there is a double twist in the show as Joe has already anticipated her move and taken an adrenaline shot, and he turns the tables by killing her instead. The moment is full of suspense and tension and the manner in which the double reveal is revealed is one of the defining moments of the show.

5) Paco supports Joe

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Throughout the first season of You, Joe not only hunts Beck, but he also positions himself as a humble guy who feels for his young neighbor Paco, who lives in an abusive home. Paco has blind trust in Joe and therefore when Beck does manage to escape from Joe’s cage and screams for help to Paco, he shockingly turns a blind eye.

The twist is shocking as the young boy does not care about right or wrong and believes wholeheartedly in someone like Joe. What is worse is that Paco never talks about Joe’s crimes to the authorities and helps him evade the law. The plot twist is a masterstroke as it shows how one person can be good and bad in a subjective manner.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the most surprising plot twist moments from You.

