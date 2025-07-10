When will Skillhouse premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

Skillhouse is set to premiere in theatres in the United States on July 11, 2025. The upcoming horror film brings together traditional Hollywood actors and high-profile social media personalities in a thriller that explores the dark side of online fame.

The story follows ten influencers who are kidnapped and forced into a brutal contest inside a content house. Each participant must survive a series of deadly social media challenges, as the masked figure known as the Triller Killer eliminates the least popular contestant. Their fate is determined by likes, shares, and follows, as the world watches and places bets on the outcome.

The film stars Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, social media personalities Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking, Neal McDonough, McCarrie McCausland, and Paige VanZant. It is directed by Josh Stolberg, who previously worked on Saw X and Jigsaw. Skillhouse is produced by Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez, Brad Baskin, and Curtis Jackson under GenTv.

The film’s release comes in partnership with Fathom Entertainment, which is handling the nationwide theatrical rollout.

All the details you need to know about Skillhouse

When will Skillhouse be released?

Skillhouse will be released on July 11, 2025, in theaters in the US. Fathom Entertainment confirmed the date as part of its upcoming release slate. The release falls alongside major titles such as Superman from DC Studios and Warner Bros., indicating a competitive box office weekend.

Unlike streaming-exclusive releases, the imminent horror-thriller film will be shown exclusively in cinemas during its initial run. According to Fathom, the decision to go with a theatrical-first approach was made to support the film's impact as a shared experience, especially for horror audiences who typically seek in-theater suspense and energy.

What is Skillhouse About?

Triller Killer (Image via Fathom Entertainment)

The plot of Skillhouse centers on ten prominent influencers who, under mysterious circumstances, find themselves drawn into a high-tech content house. Once inside, they discover that their survival directly depends on their social media popularity. Every challenge they face is broadcast live, and their continued existence depends on audience engagement.

The Triller Killer, a masked figure enforcing the game's rules, executes the lowest-ranking contestant.

The world tunes in and wagers on the outcome, transforming the deaths into viral content. In this deadly game, fame becomes currency, and every moment becomes potential profit. The film emphasizes the mechanics of online engagement in a life-or-death context, where social media performance is a literal matter of survival, as the tagline states, “Post or die.”

Filming took place in the Sway House, a real-world location in Los Angeles once home to many rising TikTok stars. This setting aligns closely with the film’s storyline, grounding the narrative in an actual influencer environment. In 2024, the first eight minutes of Skillhouse were released on GenTv’s website.

Who are the main cast members of Skillhouse?

50 Cent is part of the movie as an actor and a producer (Image via Getty)

Skillhouse brings together a variety of actors and digital creators in the cast. Leading the film is Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who also serves as a producer. He appears alongside Bryce Hall, a well-known TikTok personality, and Hannah Stocking, a digital creator with millions of followers across multiple platforms.

The supporting cast includes Neal McDonough, who has appeared in projects such as Captain America: The First Avenger and Justified; McCarrie McCausland, known for her roles in Army Wives and The Originals; and Paige VanZant, a former UFC fighter and current influencer.

The film is directed by Josh Stolberg, whose writing and directing credits include horror films like Jigsaw and Saw X. The production is helmed by Ryan Kavanaugh, founder of GenTv, alongside producers Shane Valdez, Brad Baskin, and Curtis Jackson. The team is working with Fathom Entertainment, led by CEO Ray Nutt, to distribute the film in theaters across the United States.

What does the trailer show?

Ahead of its release, trailer and teaser clips for Skillhouse were rolled out online in May and June. The official trailer shows scenes from inside the content house, where influencers face timed challenges under surveillance. The Triller Killer appears masked, emotionless, and unrelenting. Contestants are seen scrambling for views and followers in a high-pressure environment.

Quick editing, loud sound design, and intense visuals reflect the chaotic nature of the game. The film’s main themes—fame, fear, and performance—are made evident through the interactions between contestants and their ever-present audience. The trailer uses the tagline “Fame is currency. Death is content. Clout is life,” to reinforce the stakes of each decision made by the characters.

How is Skillhouse being marketed?

The marketing for the upcoming film has included early online previews, influencer-driven content, and official promotional materials. Its first eight minutes, released on GenTv’s platform, generated over 100 million views. This early release served both as a teaser and a tool to build momentum ahead of the theatrical premiere.

The crossover between horror and social media anchors the film's promotional efforts. In addition to conventional media channels, the film is being marketed directly through the social platforms of its cast. This approach reflects the film’s subject matter and leverages the reach of its influencers. Fathom Entertainment is overseeing the theatrical release, emphasizing audience turnout and theatrical engagement.

Catch Skillhouse in theatres in the US from July 11, 2025, onwards.

