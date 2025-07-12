Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding: Full list of cast and characters

Tyler Perry's 13th film in the Madea cinematic universe, titled Madea’s Destination Wedding, premiered on Netflix on July 11, 2025.

The movie centers around Madea, who flies to the Bahamas to attend her grandniece Tiffany's spontaneous wedding to rapper Zavier. As the family reunites at the luxury resort, tensions arise, leading to complicated and comical situations. As secrets unfold and chaos erupts, Madea tries to keep the family together, all while following her usual dramatic traditions.

Madea’s Destination Wedding brings back multiple cast members from the previous franchise, including Cassi Davis Patton, Tyler Perry, Tamela Mann, and David Mann. Other actors like Diamond White, Taja V. Simpson, and Xavier Smalls also make an appearance in the film.

Main cast in Madea’s Destination Wedding and the characters they play

Tyler Perry as Madea, Joe Simmons, and Brian Simmons

Madea is the straight-talking mother hen of the Simmons family. With her coarse humor and hard-nosed approach, she is the linchpin of the movie. Madea is the chief coordinator of the disastrous family vacation in the Bahamas for her grandniece Tiffany's wedding.

Tyler Perry also plays the character of Brian, Tiffany's father, and Joe, Madea's older brother. Brian attempts to treat the circumstance logically and with restraint in his capacity as an accomplished attorney. Brian is initially resistant to the impromptu wedding, particularly upset about Zavier's past and motives. Joe accompanies the family to the Bahamas and brings his signature vulgar humor and inappropriate commentary to nearly every situation.

Tyler Perry is an American actor, comedian, and producer best known for playing Mabel "Madea" Simmons. He made his first appearance as the character in the 1999 stage play I Can Do Bad All by Myself. Some of his other projects include Star Trek, Daddy's Little Girls, Good Deeds, and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller Don't Make a Black Woman Take Off Her Earrings: Madea's Uninhibited Commentaries on Love and Life and Higher Is Waiting.

Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam

95th Birthday Celebration For Dr. Christine King Farris - Source: Getty

Aunt Bam is Madea's feisty and quirky cousin in Madea’s Destination Wedding. Her presence injects high energy and comedic finesse into the family's island escapade. She also assists Madea in tracking down the real reasons behind the wedding.

Cassi Davis Patton is an American actress who has gained fame for playing Aunt Bam in Tyler Perry's Madea franchise. She made her debut in Madea's Happy Family and has since remained a staple regular in Perry's theater productions as well as his films. She has also played Ella Payne in House of Payne and The Paynes.

Tamela Mann as Cora Simmons

Tamela Mann (Image via Instagram/@davidandtamela)

Cora is Madea's daughter and tends to be the spiritual and emotional center within the family. Cora provides a realistic view in Destination Wedding, offering healing and advice as tensions build regarding Tiffany's choice. She facilitates conflicts and attempts to keep peace with the more fiery actors.

Tamela Mann is an American gospel singer and actress who is most popularly known for her role as Cora Simmons in the Madea franchise. She started her career singing for Kirk Franklin and rose to fame after releasing a solo gospel song, "Take Me to the King." She has acted in various Tyler Perry movies and television shows.

David Mann as Mr. Brown

David and Tamela Mann (Image via Instagram/@davidandtamela)

Mr. Brown, Cora's father and Madea's ex-boyfriend, is a boisterous, flamboyant type who serves mostly as comic relief. Although he doesn't propel the primary plot, his character adds comedic richness to Madea’s Destination Wedding's tone and dynamic to the family as a familiar, well-loved Madea franchise character.

David Mann is an American comedian and actor, most notably recognized for his character role as Mr. Brown in Tyler Perry's plays and movies, such as Meet the Browns and Madea Goes to Jail. Famous for his sense of comic timing and flamboyant demeanor, he often acts together with his wife, Tamela Mann, in film and music.

Supporting cast and characters of Madea’s Destination Wedding

Here are the rest of the actors in Madea’s Destination Wedding, along with the characters they are going to portray.

Taja V. Simpson as Debrah

Diamond White as Tiffany

Jermaine Harris as BJ

Xavier Smalls as Zavier

Walnette Carrington as Kaja

Brandon Sutton as Dennis

Bree Shannon as Passport Worker

Melanie Kiran as Passport Worker

Rocky Myers as Fred

Jonico Pratt as Front Desk Agent

Nicole Musgrove as Front Desk Agent

Ines Sanchez-Nagakane as Flight Attendant

Isaac Hughes as Thug

John Pratt as Thug

Oral Noel Brown II as Reverend Hartman

Paul Trunz as Federal Marshall

Gregory L. Wilson II as Handsome Cart Driver

Marilyn Delancey as Casino Dealer

Xaviera Gibson as Table Games Supervisor

Madea’s Destination Wedding is available to watch on Netflix.

