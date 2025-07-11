Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding soundtrack: Complete list of every song in the movie

Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding premiered on Netflix on July 11, 2025, offering fans another hilarious entry in the Madea franchise. Directed and written by Perry, the movie follows Madea as she attends her grandniece Tiffany's destination wedding in the Bahamas. Known for her fiery personality and unforgettable one-liners, Madea adds her own brand of chaos to the celebrations.

The story is mostly about Tiffany, played by Diamond White, getting ready for her wedding in the Bahamas. Perry plays Madea, who is the center of attention as the Simmons family gathers for the event. She brings her larger-than-life presence to every situation. Madea is a big part of the movie's comedic tone—from her funny interactions with wedding guests to her dealings with her family.

The music in the movie's soundtrack, written by Jongnic Bontemps, sets the mood very well. Bontemps, known for his work on movies like Wedding Season and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, crafts a score that complements Madea's Destination Wedding.

Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding: All songs in the movie

The soundtrack of Madea's Destination Wedding includes original music that complements the film's comedic moments and lively setting. The soundtrack features 14 tracks with a total runtime of 20 minutes and 53 seconds. The music effectively enhances the film's atmosphere, giving it a fun and energetic vibe.

Here’s the full tracklist of the soundtrack, with each song's length:

Go Get Gas (0:59)

Attempted Robery (1:18)

Come for Dinner (0:32)

Living Between the Molecules (2:20)

The Father Pays (1:25)

Passport Office (0:40)

Boarding the Plane (1:26)

I Ain’t Got No Credit Card (1:20)

She Says I’ll Love It (1:44)

Let It Ride (0:42)

What (0:42)

Ain’t No Boy (2:16)

Here Comes the Mom (2:33)

Brian Is Humbled (3:36)

About Jongnic Bontemps

Jongnic Bontemps, also known as JB, is a versatile American composer and musician with over 50 projects across film, TV series, documentaries, and video games. A classically trained composer with a background in church music and jazz, he studied at Yale University, Berklee College of Music, and USC’s Scoring for Motion Picture and Television program.

Bontemps is known for his work on The Land, United Skates, and Faith Under Fire. His music has been featured in award-winning films at major festivals and on TV networks like HBO, BET, and Disney. He was also a Sundance Lab Composer Fellow and a Time Warner Artist Fellow.

Plot of the movie

Madea's Destination Wedding follows the chaos that ensues when Madea travels to the Bahamas for her grandniece Tiffany's wedding. Tiffany, played by Diamond White, is about to marry her fiancé when the Simmons family shows up and sets off a chain of funny and often crazy events. At the beginning of the movie, Madea stops a robbery at a gas station, showing how brave and tough she is.

As the story goes on, Madea's antics make things funnier, like when her fiery personality messes up the wedding plans or when she acts funny around different family members. Madea's relationship with her niece and her family members plays a key role in the narrative. Perry plays a dual role as both Madea and Tiffany’s father, Brian.

Even though the characters face problems along the way, Madea's honest view of life is what makes everyone laugh. Madea's Destination Wedding is really about family, love, and the ties that hold them together, even with all the chaos.

Madea's Destination Wedding is now available for streaming on Netflix.

