"we’re all counting on you": Redditors show high hopes for the upcoming The Naked Gun movie

Paramount Pictures is bringing back The Naked Gun series, with a new installment set to premiere on August 1, 2025. This project marks the fourth installment in the comedy series and the first since 1994. The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer and introduces a new lead character, Lt. Frank Drebin Jr, played by Liam Neeson.

News of the film's legacy sequel has prompted significant online discussion, particularly among fans of the original trilogy. On Reddit, users have responded by quoting well-known lines from the earlier films and sharing a variety of opinions about the upcoming release. One Redditor showed high hopes for the upcoming release.

''I just want to wish this movie good luck, we’re all counting on you'' said the user.

Another user shared a well-known line repeated in the original Naked Gun films

''Good luck, we’re all counting on you'' another user added.

Similar comments appeared across multiple threads, sharing excitement for the release,

''I hope this movie does well and that Hollywood reads its success as a reason to risk some money on comedies again'' Reddit user commented.

''I loved Naked Gun and Police Squad. I have faith in Liam Neeson - he has the stern leading man look and seems to have a good sense of humor'' a nother user added .

''This movie looks absolutely ridiculous in the best possible way, Fingers crossed that it is as awesome as I need it to be'' another user added.

On Reddit, many users have responded by sharing memorable quotes from the original films and reflecting on what the franchise meant to them. Overall, the conversation has leaned toward optimism, with users expressing both amusement and cautious hope for the revival.

About The Naked Gun

The Naked Gun is an upcoming American action-comedy film directed by Akiva Schaffer, with a screenplay by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Serving as a legacy sequel to Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994), it marks the fourth entry in the iconic comedy franchise. The story centers on Lt. Frank Drebin Jr, portrayed by Liam Neeson, the son of the original character made famous by Leslie Nielsen.

The ensemble cast features Pamela Anderson as Beth, Paul Walter Hauser as Captain Ed Hocken Jr., and Danny Huston as Richard Cane, alongside Kevin Durand, Liza Koshy as Detective Barnes, Cody Rhodes, CCH Pounder, Busta Rhymes, Michael Bisping, Eddy Yu, and Moses Jones in the role of Nordberg Jr.

The Naked Gun will be released in the United States by Paramount Pictures on August 1, 2025. Plot details are still limited. The film is meant to continue the original series. It aims to bring the classic comedy to a new generation while honoring the original movies of the franchise. Fans have expressed excitement and hope that it will capture the spirit of the originals.

