"A Friend Forever”: Pamela Anderson opens up about her connection with Liam Neeson on Naked Gun set

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson worked together for the reboot of the comedy franchise The Naked Gun, which arrives in movie theaters on August 1, 2025. Neeson stars as the LA Police Squad detective Frank Drebin Jr., while Anderson is Beth, the film's designated femme fatale.

While working on the movie, Pamela Anderson said that she and Liam Neeson have developed a close bond and that the actor is now her "friend forever." In an interview with Entertainment Weekly for their July 8, 2025, digital cover, Anderson shared her newfound friendship with her Naked Gun co-star.

"I think I have a friend forever in Liam. And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy," she said.

She also has some good things to say about Neeson as an actor and shared her admiration for his work, from starting in theater and Schindler's List to making over a hundred films. Anderson also said this about the Hollywood actor:

"He's a true artist."

Pamela Anderson noted that she had a different career trajectory from Liam Neeson. She said working with him in The Naked Gun reboot is something she considers "very meaningful and such an honor."

"It is funny: We all come to this place in different ways, but to be able to share this experience with him is very meaningful and such an honor," she stated.

What has Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson said about each other after working together in The Naked Gun reboot?

Pamela Anderson's recent declaration that she found a friend forever in her Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson isn't the first time she talked about the close bond. She told People in October 2024 that Neeson is "the perfect gentleman," adding:

"He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness, and depth of experience."

She said that working with the Hollywood actor was an "absolute honor," and the feeling was mutual. In the same interview, Liam Neeson admitted that he's "madly in love" with The Last Showgirl actress. Besides her talent as an actress, Neeson has many good things to say about Pamela Anderson as a person.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with." he said.

According to him, the actress has "no huge ego" and just shows up "to do the work." He also finds her funny and easy to work with, adding that he simply couldn't compliment her enough. As for The Naked Gun reboot, Liam Neeson said that his co-star will be "terrific" in the movie.

"I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film," Neeson explained.

Saturday Night Live writer and director Akiva Schaffer directed Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson in The Naked Gun. The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Liza Koshy, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, and more. It will be Neeson's first comedic starring role, which fans got the first look at when The Naked Gun teaser trailer arrived in April.

The teaser hinted at the continuation of a legacy of laughter, with plenty of silly moments from "the new version" of Frank Drebin. The trailer is packed with funny gags, including Neeson cosplaying as a schoolgirl. The teaser also referenced the reboot's connection with the original franchise. It revealed Neeson's Drebin and some of the other police officers are sons of characters from the original films.

Catch The Naked Gun in movie theaters nationwide on Friday, August 1, 2025.

