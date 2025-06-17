The Naked Gun (2025) trailer release: Details explored about the upcoming film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson join forces in The Naked Gun, a crime comedy reboot of the 1988 movie, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! The film will hit the big screen on August 1, 2025, and Paramount Pictures just unveiled the full trailer on Monday, June 16, 2025.
The 2.5-minute The Naked Gun teaser gives audiences the first look at Neeson's Detective Frank Drebin Jr. fighting all sorts of crimes. He also lands himself in various problematic positions, like discharging his firearm to cut a bathroom line, but he's considered "the best of the best." His top case for the movie, as teased in the trailer, is solving a murder case involving Anderson's character's brother.
The trailer also brought nostalgic parts from the original movie, including a picture of the OG Frank Drebin, played by Leslie Nielsen, who happens to be Neeson's character's father. In one of the scenes in the trailer, Liam Neeson addresses his father's portrait, saying, "Hi, Daddy. It's me."
Like Neeson's character, other cops in the new movie are sons of the cops in the original film. Cop-fathers from Police Squad! who were featured in the trailer include George Kennedy's Ed Hocken and O.J. Simpson's Nordberg.
When will The Naked Gun be released?
Liam Neeson's comedy movie will arrive in movie theaters on August 1, 2025, after years of development. It was initially slated to release in cinemas on July 18, 2025, but has since been moved for two weeks without a definite reason from Paramount Pictures about the delay.
Cast and characters in the movie
As seen in the newly released trailer, Liam Neeson stars in The Naked Gun as Detective Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's character from the original movie. Joining him is '90s star Pamela Anderson as Beth, whose brother she claimed has been murdered, and Frank has to solve the case. She's also going to be Frank's love interest.
Here is the list of other cast members in the movie, including the characters they are going to play. Like Neeson's Frank, some of the characters are legacy officers of the cops from the original film.
- Paul Walter Hauser as the son of George Kennedy's Captain Ed Hocken
- Moses Jones as the son of O.J. Simpson's Nordberg
- Kevin Durand
- Danny Huston
- Liza Koshy
- Michael Bisping
- David Lengel
- Cody Rhodes
- Busta Rhymes
- Michael Beasley
- Wilbur Fitzgerald
More actors will be joining the cast for various supporting roles to round up the movie's storyline.
The Naked Gun plot explored
The Naked Gun reboot marks Liam Neeson's major comedic starring role, and while the plot details have been kept under wraps, the trailer and synopsis provide enough to get the gist of the story. Neeson's Frank Drebin is considered "the best," and he's going to be heading an investigation that will hopefully save the Police Squad and the world.
Also, as teased in the trailer, the movie will be action-filled but will also feature a lot of cop spoofs, some mock bodycam-style footage of Frank stumbling his way through a massive case, and various hilarious one-liners.
"Only one man has the particular set of skills - to lead Police Squad and save the world."
As teased by Pamela Anderson during the Zurich Film Festival in October 2024, per Variety:
"Liam [Neeson] is hysterical in it."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Naked Gun and other upcoming movies as the year progresses.