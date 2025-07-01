The Naked Gun (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

The Naked Gun reboot is yet another installment added to the long-running franchise. Directed by Akiva Schaffer from a script he co-wrote with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, the upcoming film is a legacy sequel to 1994's Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult and the fourth film in the franchise.
The official logline of the movie reads:
"Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. follows in his father's footsteps in The Naked Gun."
While Paramount Pictures is the film distributor, Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) and Erica Huggins are the producers. It is scheduled for release on August 1, 2025. Liam Neeson portrays the lead character, Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., in the film. Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser play other important roles.
Cast and characters in The Naked Gun
1) Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr.
Liam Neeson plays Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's iconic character, Frank Drebin. He is tasked with helping a woman named Beth find her brother's murderer. In doing so, he ends up in a clash with a big villain.
From Ra's al Ghul in Batman Begins to Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Neeson has played many memorable characters over the decades. He has won numerous prestigious accolades, including an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, and two Tony Awards.
2) Pamela Anderson as Beth
Pamela Anderson portrays Beth, the femme fatale who hires Drebin Jr. to find out her brother's murderer and ends up investigating the case alongside him. Beth is the equivalent of Priscilla Presley’s Jane Spencer from the original trilogy.
Anderson is most widely known for her role as C.J. Parker in the Baywatch TV series. She has also appeared in movies like Scary Movie 3 and Borat. For her performance in 2024's The Last Showgirl, she was nominated for the Golden Globe and SAG Award for Best Actress.
3) Paul Walter Hauser as Capt. Ed Hocken Jr.
Paul Walter Hauser takes on the role of Capt. Ed Hocken Jr., the son of George Kennedy's Ed Hocken from the original trilogy. He is Drebin Jr.'s loyal partner and holds a prominent position in the police squad.
Hauser, an occasional professional wrestler, is best known for his role as Stingray in Cobra Kai. He has also appeared in other popular TV series such as Yellowstone and Succession. He has won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his performance in Black Bird.
Supporting characters in The Naked Gun
Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in The Naked Gun. Here is a list of the actors and the characters they play:
- Kevin Durand
- Liza Koshy
- Danny Huston
- Cody Rhodes
- Michael Bisping as Chet
- Busta Rhymes
- David Lengel as Mr. Ice Cream Agent
- Princess Elmore
- Moses Jones as Young Police Officer
- Michael Beasley as Officer Taylor
- Wilbur Fitzgerald as Dan Daly
The Naked Gun will be in theatres from August 1, 2025.