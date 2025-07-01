The Naked Gun (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

The Naked Gun reboot is yet another installment added to the long-running franchise. Directed by Akiva Schaffer from a script he co-wrote with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, the upcoming film is a legacy sequel to 1994's Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult and the fourth film in the franchise.

Ad

The official logline of the movie reads:

"Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. follows in his father's footsteps in The Naked Gun."

While Paramount Pictures is the film distributor, Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) and Erica Huggins are the producers. It is scheduled for release on August 1, 2025. Liam Neeson portrays the lead character, Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., in the film. Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser play other important roles.

Ad

Trending

Cast and characters in The Naked Gun

1) Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr.

Liam Neeson at the 2024 Irish Arts Center Gala (Image via Getty)

Liam Neeson plays Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's iconic character, Frank Drebin. He is tasked with helping a woman named Beth find her brother's murderer. In doing so, he ends up in a clash with a big villain.

Ad

From Ra's al Ghul in Batman Begins to Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Neeson has played many memorable characters over the decades. He has won numerous prestigious accolades, including an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, and two Tony Awards.

2) Pamela Anderson as Beth

Pamela Anderson at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image via Getty)

Pamela Anderson portrays Beth, the femme fatale who hires Drebin Jr. to find out her brother's murderer and ends up investigating the case alongside him. Beth is the equivalent of Priscilla Presley’s Jane Spencer from the original trilogy.

Ad

Anderson is most widely known for her role as C.J. Parker in the Baywatch TV series. She has also appeared in movies like Scary Movie 3 and Borat. For her performance in 2024's The Last Showgirl, she was nominated for the Golden Globe and SAG Award for Best Actress.

3) Paul Walter Hauser as Capt. Ed Hocken Jr.

Paul Walter Hauser at a special screening of The Luckiest Man In America (Image via Getty)

Paul Walter Hauser takes on the role of Capt. Ed Hocken Jr., the son of George Kennedy's Ed Hocken from the original trilogy. He is Drebin Jr.'s loyal partner and holds a prominent position in the police squad.

Ad

Hauser, an occasional professional wrestler, is best known for his role as Stingray in Cobra Kai. He has also appeared in other popular TV series such as Yellowstone and Succession. He has won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his performance in Black Bird.

Supporting characters in The Naked Gun

Ad

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in The Naked Gun. Here is a list of the actors and the characters they play:

Kevin Durand

Liza Koshy

Danny Huston

Cody Rhodes

Michael Bisping as Chet

Busta Rhymes

David Lengel as Mr. Ice Cream Agent

Princess Elmore

Moses Jones as Young Police Officer

Michael Beasley as Officer Taylor

Wilbur Fitzgerald as Dan Daly

The Naked Gun will be in theatres from August 1, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More