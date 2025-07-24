Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson defy age and are pictured gushing over each other at the premiere of 'The Naked Gun'

In a moment that captured both nostalgia and surprise, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson lit up the red carpet at the London premiere of The Naked Gun on July 22, 2025.The two actors, who headline the recreation of the legendary 1988 film, were spotted embracing, posing, and sharing an adorable kiss on the cheek. This endearing shot has since taken over various entertainment pages.The premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square soon went viral on social media as photographers snapped their spontaneous interactions. According to Glamour, the chemistry between the two was undeniable, and viewers wondered whether their chemistry onscreen would reveal something more behind the scenes.Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson spark buzz at The Naked Gun PremiereThe attention was all on Anderson and Neeson as they went before the cameras to be snapped together. Anderson was spotted in a strapless plum Rodarte dress topped with Pandora jewels, while Neeson kept things simple in a tailored grey suit and black shirt.&quot;The Naked Gun&quot; UK Premiere - VIP Arrivals - Source: GettyHowever, it was not only their style that made a hit but also their chemistry. At some point, Anderson leans in and kisses Neeson on the cheek, causing him to smile broadly. Neeson sweetly hugged her around the arm, adding more fuel to the speculation on the nature of their relationship.In an interview with People, Anderson described Neeson as “the perfect gentleman.”“He brings out the best in you…with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him.”Neeson reciprocated by commenting on her professionalism, stating that he was “madly in love with her”, although he amended this to mean that his declaration was based on working with her onscreen. Neeson told People:“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”They both report that their relationship is highly respectful, warm-hearted, and possibly more about shared artistry than about personal connection.Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson in The Naked GunIn the much-awaited reboot of The Naked Gun, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson take on key positions, while paying homage to the original film of 1988. Although Neeson has been a star name in dramas and action thrillers since time immemorial, The Naked Gun serves as a major comedic shift on the part of the Oscar-nominated actor.During interviews, Neeson revealed that he was, at first, reluctant to play such a role but eventually accepted the zany spirit of the film. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he confessed:&quot;I just couldn't put a verdict on myself, on my own performance. I'd always ask Akiva, 'Are you sure it's working?' That continued from day one till we finished.&quot;Pamela Anderson is co-starring with Neeson as Beth Davenport, a reimagining of the love interest originated by Priscilla Presley in the earlier films of the franchise. Anderson combines traditional glamor, wit, and a sense of humor to the movie with the character. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPamela Anderson has referred to the role as one of the most enjoyable experiences in her acting career. In an interview with People, she explained that Presley offered her a suggestion before shooting:“She reached out to me, and she said, ‘Have fun with it. Don't be afraid to be silly.’ It’s good advice.”Anderson and Neeson collectively comprise the emotional and comedic center of The Naked Gun.The Naked Gun will officially release on August 1, 2025, bringing back one of the most iconic comedy franchises.