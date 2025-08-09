“Creating a BS fight”- Andy Signore squashes rumors of beef with Perez Hilton over Blake Lively legal drama, invites influencer for a collaboration

Andy Signore, who has been actively covering the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal conflict, recently shut down rumors of a feud with fellow YouTuber Perez Hilton related to the case.On August 9, Signore took to X to shut down rumors, telling followers to &quot;stop&quot; assuming he's feuding with Perez.&quot;Anybody who thinks @PerezHilton &amp; I are fighting?! STOP. It’s all of YOU creating a BS fight.&quot;Signore described the American columnist and blogger as a &quot;big boy&quot; and said he stood by him in the August 8 episode of his podcast, where Signore spoke about &quot;the ridiculous whining of Blake Lively.&quot; Signore further added that he has no interest in feuding with Hilton and just wants him to &quot;stop pissing off the judge.&quot; He further tagged Hilton and invited him to collaborate.&quot;He absolutely IS a journalist. Shame on them. I don’t want beef with him - I just wish he’d stop pissing off the judge. @ThePerezHilton DM if you wanna do a cross collab this week &amp; shake hands - We are allowed to disagree on things, but we still need to unite to fight this together. Blake is the enemy. Not any of us,&quot; Signore added.Andy Signore's remarks about Hilton's tension with the judge presiding over the It Ends With Us co-stars' legal case stem from a notice of motion to quash a subpoena, filed by Hilton on August 2. The motion was filed in response to a subpoena served by Lively on July 19. In the motion, Hilton accused Judge Lewis J. Liman of favoring the Gossip Girl alum.&quot;It is my immense pleasure that this will all be decided in Nevada and not in your court, where - in my opinion - you have shown clear bias in favor of the defendant and have ruled in a manner that is shameful and of great concern for the public,&quot; Hilton's motion states.Also read: &quot;Looks ridiculous&quot;: Zack Peter slams Perez Hilton over alleged attack on Judge Liman in motion to quash Blake Lively's subpoenaAndy Signore backs Perez Hilton over remarks made about Blake LivelyBlake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of &quot;It Ends with Us&quot; on January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)On August 8, Andy Signore took to his YouTube channel to review a legal filing submitted on August 5 by Blake Lively's attorney in the Southern District of New York Court. The document was filed in response to Perez Hilton's motion to quash his subpoena.The filing claimed that Hilton used his platform to mock Lively by calling her several names like 'Blackface Blake,' 'Lying Lively,' 'Ku Klux Khaleesi,' and 'Litigious Lively.'In response to Lively's claims, Signore stated:&quot;And regardless of what you think of Perez, I will defend him tooth and nail; he is a journalist. He's been a journalist for years. Whether you like his journalism, well, I don't care. He's a journalist, and he has every right to call her 'Ku Klux Klan Khaleesi.'&quot;It also stated that Hilton has &quot;created more than 500 pieces of video content about Ms. Lively, almost entirely disparaging, and about the same number of posts of sensational headlines&quot; across his various platforms for Justin Baldoni's team.In response, Signore dismissed Lively's attorney's accusations against Hilton, calling them false. He added that Baldoni's team at Wayfarer Studios had previously spoken negatively about Hilton in private and questioned the logic of hiring someone they allegedly disrespected.&quot;The Wayfarer's team literally called out Perez. They said mean things in private. Why on earth would you hire someone you disrespect in private? You wouldn't. It makes no sense. Regardless of my feelings and press, I will 100% believe they didn't hire him,&quot; Signore stated.Meanwhile, The Shallows star also claimed that Hilton's self-titled website includes a &quot;tab on its landing page&quot; and an &quot;entire subpage&quot; dedicated to Lively. They also stated that the majority of Hilton's content about Lively is &quot;disparaging&quot; and published without reaching out to Lively's representatives for comment or response.&quot;Mr. Hilton has made no secret of his lack of independence — he does not, for example, reach out to Ms. Lively or her representatives for comment prior to publishing. Mr. Hilton is in the business of shaping narratives for clicks and profit, not informing the public. That is not the kind of work that [the law] was designed to protect,&quot; Blake Lively's team added.Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are currently set to face each other in court in March 2026.