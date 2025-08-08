"Blabbed on everyone"- Perez Hilton reacts after Trump allegedly grants Ghislaine Maxwell limited immunity following marathon interrogation

American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton recently weighed in on the news that Donald Trump allegedly granted immunity to Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of deceased s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.In a blog published on his self-titled website on July 25, Perez mentioned a report from ABC News that cited a source claiming that Ghislaine Maxwell was granted limited immunity during her meeting with the Department of Justice.During the two-day interrogation, which lasted for about nine hours, the immunity allowed Maxwell to respond freely to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's questions without worrying that her answers could be used against her later.Reviewing the news, Perez Hilton commented:&quot;Wow. We just learned Ghislaine Maxwell has already been given some immunity. We knew Donald Trump was going to give her the good cop treatment as long as she cleared him… and that seems to be happening already.&quot;Hilton speculated that Ghislaine Maxwell will likely provide information about the &quot;right people&quot; and may escape legal consequences.&quot;This is really happening. She just has to spill info about the right people, and this child r*pist who made young girls her s*x slaves is going to WALK,&quot; Hilton said.He further added that Epstein's associate &quot;spilled alright,&quot; quoting her attorney, David Markus, who told the outlet that she was asked about &quot;maybe 100 different people&quot; during her interview with Blanche and that &quot;she didn't hold anything back.&quot;Meanwhile, Hilton also posted his blog link on X on August 8, writing:&quot;#JeffreyEpstein's conspirator has blabbed on everyone - EXCEPT #DonaldTrump!&quot; Hilton captioned the post.Also read: Russell Brand imagines what Ghislaine Maxwell would say about Brigitte Macron’s allegedly controversial relationship with EmmanuelGhislaine Maxwell's attorney discusses a potential deal for her testimonyFurthermore, the outlet reported that, speaking about a possible deal in exchange for Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony, her attorney David Markus stated:&quot;We haven't asked for anything. This is not a situation where we are asking for anything in return for testimony or anything like that. Of course, everybody knows Ms. Maxwell would welcome any relief.&quot;While he made it clear they wouldn't reveal what was specifically discussed with Maxwell, Markus noted that she was asked multiple questions and responded to all of them.&quot;There were a lot of questions and we went all day and she answered every one of them. She never said 'I'm not going to answer,' never declined,&quot; he added.Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at a party in honor of David Tang (Image via Getty)Ghislaine Maxwell's meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche took place just days before she was transferred to a minimum-security federal prison, as reported by prison officials on Friday, August 1.According to NBC News, Maxwell, who was previously held at a low-security facility in Tallahassee, Florida, serving a 20-year sentence for her role in trafficking and recruiting minors in association with Epstein, has now been transferred to a women-only camp in Bryan, Texas. The former facility housed both men and women.Meanwhile, on July 7, 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a two-page memo regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case.The memo stated that a &quot;systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list,'&quot; and they found no &quot;credible evidence&quot; that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals. The investigators also &quot;did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.&quot;The DOJ and FBI also concluded that the convicted financier died of suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial. To support this claim, the authorities released 11 hours of surveillance footage from outside his cell.Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, on charges of s*x trafficking and conspiracy.