A mysterious orange figure appearing in Epstein jail footage raises new questions - Perez Hilton reacts

Weeks after the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice released hours of surveillance footage captured outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell to reinforce the conclusion that the s*x offender died by suicide, a mysterious orange figure lurking outside his cell has sparked new speculations.For those unfamiliar, on July 7, 2025, the DOJ and FBI concluded the Epstein case by releasing a two-page memo. The memo stated that they found no &quot;incriminating&quot; client list and no &quot;credible evidence&quot; that Jeffrey blackmailed prominent individuals. Investigators also &quot;did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.&quot;The Justice Department also released 11 hours of &quot;full raw&quot; surveillance footage, which concluded that the financer died by suicide in his cell on August 10, 2025. However, a pixelated orange-colored figure is seen moving up the stairs toward Epstein's cell block just before 10:40 p.m. at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.The mysterious figure sparked questions among viewers, prompting federal investigators to clarify that the orange figure is believed to be a correction officer carrying &quot;linen or inmate clothing up to the L Tier.&quot;&quot;Through review and analysis of the SHU video footage, witness statements, and BOP records, the OIG determined that at approximately 10:40 p.m. a CO [corrections officer], believed to be Noel, carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L Tier, which was the last time any CO approached the only entrance to the SHU tier in which Epstein was housed,&quot; the report stated.However, according to CBS News, forensic experts expressed skepticism about the federal agents' remarks. They claimed that the orange-shaped figure could be a person dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit.&quot;Based on the limited video, it's more likely it's a person in an [orange] uniform,&quot; Conor McCourt, a retired NYPD sergeant and forensic video expert, told the outlet.Reacting to the reports, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton took to X, stating:&quot;Weird... There's a mystery figure seen in the Epstein prison footage!&quot;Reports suggest Jeffrey Epstein's prison footage was a &quot;screen recording&quot;The same report published by CBS News claimed that at some point in the video, a cursor and an on-screen menu are visible. Experts consulted by the outlet stated that these elements indicate the footage was likely a screen recording, not a direct export from the prison's digital video recorder (DVR) system.Forensic video experts Jim Stafford and Conor McCorut stated that the footage's format was unusual and that it was unlikely to have been directly exported from the prison's DVR system. Instead, they said it appeared to be two different segments combined together.Meanwhile, a report published by Wired on July 15 alleged that the footage was &quot;modified,&quot; likely using Adobe Premiere Pro editing software. The report stated that a metadata analysis revealed that the first part of the video was originally 2 minutes and 53 seconds longer than what was shown in the final released footage.&quot;The file appears to have been assembled from at least two source clips, saved multiple times, exported, and then uploaded to the DOJ's website, where it was presented as 'raw' footage,&quot; the outlet added.Reports have also noted a suspicious gap in the footage, specifically between 11:58:58 pm and 12:00 am on the night the convicted s*x offender died.Speaking about the missing minute in the surveillance footage during a White House Cabinet meeting on July 9, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the recording system resets every night.&quot;It was a minute that was off the counter and what we learned from the bureau of prisons is every night they redo that video, it's old, from like 1999 so every night the video is reset and every night should have the same minute missing, so we're looking for that video to release that as well showing that a minute is missing every night,&quot; she said.However, a &quot;high-level government&quot; source told the outlet that the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons, and the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General have unedited versions of the footage without the missing minute.Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, after being charged with one count of s*x trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit s*x trafficking of minors.