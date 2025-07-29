Political analyst Victor Davis-Hanson recently weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein list and shared his take on why President Trump never released it. For those unfamiliar, on July 7, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded the Epstein case by releasing a two-page memo.

The DOJ and FBI claimed that they found no "incriminating" client list and "no credible evidence" that "Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions." The Epstein list reportedly contains names of prominent individuals connected to the convicted sex offender.

Victor Davis-Hanson, who appeared on the July 26 episode of the Piers Morgan Uncensored podcast, claimed that Epstein was likely not a legitimate financial advisor. Instead, he suggested that Jeffrey blackmailed prominent individuals by placing them in "compromising" and often "illegal" situations in order to manage or extract money from them.

"He had no visible skills and yet he died with a fortune of nearly half a billion dollars," he stated.

Victor speculated that President Trump may have expected that the Epstein investigation would be "open and shut," but it turned out to be more complex due to the high-profile people involved.

He stated that while no official Epstein list has been released by the authorities, around 170 names have surfaced, with about 90 of them now publicly known, including retired actor Bruce Willis, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, American lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and politician George Mitchell. However, Victor emphasized that this does not necessarily mean that these individuals were involved in any wrongdoing.

"They come across in these indictments, these interrogatories of all these two criminal proceedings that they either wanted money from Jeffrey Epstein or he solicited them for influence, or they talked to him, or they texted him, or they visited him. But we don't know of all those names, how many people actually engaged in these horrendous activities."

He also speculated that pressure from individuals named in the Epstein list may have prompted the Donald Trump Administration not to release the list.

"I think at this point it would be very wise to let the chips fall where they are, release it, and each person should try to explain why they were there if they need to do that, but it's only going to get worse if they suppress it," Victor added.

Victor Davis-Hanson's comments on President Trump's alleged letter to Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey & President Trump at Mar-A-Lago (Image via Getty)

Furthermore, in the podcast, Victor Davis-Hanson mentioned the viral report from The Wall Street Journal, published on July 17, which detailed Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday album created by his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the outlet, the album contained letters and messages from prominent individuals connected to Epstein, with one of the most notable being from the president.

His letter reportedly included a hand-drawn figure of a naked woman and was signed simply, "Donald." According to the outlet, the letter ended with the words:

"Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

However, Hanson claimed that the letter was "ridiculous," suggesting that President Trump usually doesn't write "typewritten interrogatories" to people.

"He [President Trump] may or may not. He says he didn't [draw] the illustration. But at this point, after E. Jean Carroll and Stormy Daniels, that's all baked into the Trump phenomenon, and the idea that he wrote a risque note is of no value."

Meanwhile, after repeatedly denying the authenticity of the letter, the US president filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, on July 18.

The full conversation between Piers Morgan and Victor Davis-Hanson is available on Morgan's official YouTube channel.

