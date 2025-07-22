What did Stephen King say about Epstein list? Melanie King calls alleged "cover-up" the "biggest betrayal of our generation"

In early July, the Department of Justice released a memo stating that there is no client list for Epstein. Following its release, the debate around the Epstein files reignited. Recently, American author Stephen King has been tweeting about Epstein's client list, denying its existence.

In his July 15 post on X, Stephen King wrote,

"The Epstein client list is real... So is the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus."

In another tweet on July 16, Stephen compared client "list" to "UFOs" and wrote everyone knows "someone who’s seen one." In another tweet on July 17, Stephen King called the client list "conspiracy fodder."

Stephen King @StephenKing LINK Did Epstein traffic young girl? Yes, of course. Is there a client list? Doubtful. Conspiracy fodder.

On the other hand, podcaster Melanie King has claimed that there is a list that remains sealed to protect prominent figures, including presidents, prime ministers, CEOs, intelligence agencies, and some media personalities. In her July 20 podcast, Melanie King said that list is "real" and called out the alleged "cover-up."

"We're up against an entire structure built to protect them... They will memory-hole the greatest abuse scandal of our time. And they'll do it while smiling on the camera and gaslighting us... The Epstein list is real. The names are real. The victims are real. And the cover-up is the biggest betrayal of our generation," Melanie King said.

Melaine King claimed that instead of answering people's questions on the alleged involvement of elites, the system "killed the story."

"Within days [of arrest], the public starts asking the only questions that matters. Who else was involved? Who flew with him? Who visited the island? Who were the clients? The world expected a reckoning, but instead the system did what it always does. When one of its own is cornered, it killed the story," Melanie said.

Melanie King accuses the media of covering up the existence of the Epstein list

Melaine King, who has been consistently claiming that the list is real, talked about an alleged "elite corruption" and "institutional betrayal." She questioned the suicide of the convicted sex offender in prison within weeks of arrest and said, "A thousand questions died with him."

Melanie alleged that the system is "rewriting history in real time" and blamed the media for helping in it.

"From the moment Epstein was arrested the second time, the media has played defense, not for the victims, but for the system. They peppered the coverage with vague language: alleged, rumored, and unconfirmed. They use phrases like conspiracy theorists claim," the podcaster claimed.

She further blasted the mainstream media for ignoring it and alleged that it would "implicate" their owners and friends.

"Mainstream media isn't ignoring this story because it lacks substance. They're ignoring it because it implicates their owners, donors, advertisers, and friends, or maybe themselves. Think about this. Why is it that a tabloid like the Daily Mail has published more on Epstein than the New York Times or CNN?" She added.

Melanie claimed that now media is even "gaslighting us."

"In the case of Epstein, the media chose silence over courage. They chose complicity over confrontation. And now they're gone a step further. They're gaslighting us by pretending the story was never even real."

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice and the FBI claimed that there is no "client list" of the convicted financier. In the released two-page memo, the FBI reconfirmed that the sexual offender died of suicide in his cell.

