“The jury makes no sense” — Melanie King speculates alleged jury tampering in Diddy’s s*x trafficking trial

Melanie King has recently shared her reaction to the verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ case, which was announced on July 2, 2025, where the rapper was found not guilty on three counts. However, Sean Combs was found guilty on two charges associated with transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

Ad

Melanie King claimed that there was possibly some alleged jury tampering in the case, referring to their verdict. In a video shared through her YouTube channel on July 6, 2025, King addressed the allegations against Diddy and how the jury declared the verdict, as she said:

“He was convicted of transporting women across state lines for pr*stitution, but once they got there, oh, he had nothing to do with anything else. How does that make sense? How, where’s the pr*stitution? What, like, he transported them, but where’s the pr*stitution element? What happened afterwards? How does that, if, the jury makes no sense. Because, so to me, it does look like jury tampering.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Melanie added that she has no evidence to prove jury tampering, describing it as a “speculation.” However, King also clarified that there is no alternative way to view the verdict.

King also stated that there have been many alleged victims of Sean Combs, but everyone has ignored them. Melanie then referred to the fact that certain alleged victims were not presented at the trial and addressed the reasons for the same by saying:

Ad

“This was just gaslighting. This was just the government laughing in our face, throwing us a bone, punishing Diddy for something, raking him through the coals. But they knew that their case would miss. It was just enough to sensationalize in the headlines and have everyone covering it and talking about it. Get us all excited and at the end, just deflate, just nothing was there.”

Ad

Jury member criticized a legal expert’s claim about Diddy’s trial verdict

As mentioned, the verdict in Sean’s case was declared last week on July 2, 2025. Notably, the jury members reached a verdict after the trial, which lasted around eight weeks, with multiple witnesses testifying.

A juror, whose identity remains unknown, spoke to ABC News on July 3, 2025, and claimed that a legal expert reportedly implied that the verdict emerged as a result of Diddy’s influence as a celebrity. The juror stated that this particular claim was an insult to the “deliberation process” of the jury members.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The juror continued explaining the same by addressing the process they followed to reach the verdict, and said:

“We spent over two days deliberating. Our decision was based solely on the evidence presented and how the law is stated. We would have treated any defendant in the same manner regardless of who they are. I have nothing else to say.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per CBS News, Diddy might be sentenced to ten years for each count to which he has been found guilty. The outlet stated that there were separate demands from the prosecution and the defense regarding sentencing. While the prosecution sought a sentence of 51 to 63 months, the defense team requested a sentence of 21 to 27 months.

The defense team applied for bail after Sean Combs was acquitted on three counts. However, the bail was eventually denied by Judge Arun Subramanian, and Sean’s sentencing date was set for October 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More