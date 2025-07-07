“The jury makes no sense” — Melanie King speculates alleged jury tampering in Diddy’s s*x trafficking trial

Melanie King has recently shared her reaction to the verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ case, which was announced on July 2, 2025, where the rapper was found not guilty on three counts. However, Sean Combs was found guilty on two charges associated with transportation to engage in pr*stitution.
Melanie King claimed that there was possibly some alleged jury tampering in the case, referring to their verdict. In a video shared through her YouTube channel on July 6, 2025, King addressed the allegations against Diddy and how the jury declared the verdict, as she said:
“He was convicted of transporting women across state lines for pr*stitution, but once they got there, oh, he had nothing to do with anything else. How does that make sense? How, where’s the pr*stitution? What, like, he transported them, but where’s the pr*stitution element? What happened afterwards? How does that, if, the jury makes no sense. Because, so to me, it does look like jury tampering.”
Melanie added that she has no evidence to prove jury tampering, describing it as a “speculation.” However, King also clarified that there is no alternative way to view the verdict.
King also stated that there have been many alleged victims of Sean Combs, but everyone has ignored them. Melanie then referred to the fact that certain alleged victims were not presented at the trial and addressed the reasons for the same by saying:
“This was just gaslighting. This was just the government laughing in our face, throwing us a bone, punishing Diddy for something, raking him through the coals. But they knew that their case would miss. It was just enough to sensationalize in the headlines and have everyone covering it and talking about it. Get us all excited and at the end, just deflate, just nothing was there.”
Jury member criticized a legal expert’s claim about Diddy’s trial verdict
As mentioned, the verdict in Sean’s case was declared last week on July 2, 2025. Notably, the jury members reached a verdict after the trial, which lasted around eight weeks, with multiple witnesses testifying.
A juror, whose identity remains unknown, spoke to ABC News on July 3, 2025, and claimed that a legal expert reportedly implied that the verdict emerged as a result of Diddy’s influence as a celebrity. The juror stated that this particular claim was an insult to the “deliberation process” of the jury members.
The juror continued explaining the same by addressing the process they followed to reach the verdict, and said:
“We spent over two days deliberating. Our decision was based solely on the evidence presented and how the law is stated. We would have treated any defendant in the same manner regardless of who they are. I have nothing else to say.”
As per CBS News, Diddy might be sentenced to ten years for each count to which he has been found guilty. The outlet stated that there were separate demands from the prosecution and the defense regarding sentencing. While the prosecution sought a sentence of 51 to 63 months, the defense team requested a sentence of 21 to 27 months.
The defense team applied for bail after Sean Combs was acquitted on three counts. However, the bail was eventually denied by Judge Arun Subramanian, and Sean’s sentencing date was set for October 3, 2025.