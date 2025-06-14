Diddy trial: Attorney Lisa Bonner calls rapper’s ex “Jane” an “aggrieved” lover who wanted “little bit more of the relationship”

Attorney Lisa Bonner recently shared her opinion about Jane, the ex-lover of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Jane appeared at the court on June 5, 2025, to testify against the rapper, which ended around a week later on Thursday, June 12.

Ad

Lisa Bonner appeared on the latest episode of the CNN Audio podcast, which also featured Laura Coates, on June 14, 2025, where Bonner began by referring to all the alleged victims of Diddy. Lisa said that the victims had “complex relationships” and that people could see the sane through the testimony of all the witnesses.

Lisa also gave an example of Diddy’s assistant Mia’s cross-examination and opened up on why Jane was different, as she stated:

Ad

Trending

“She came off as wanting a little bit more of the relationship, right? And so could the jury potentially say, well, you know, she’s just an aggrieved ex-lover and under different circumstances, we might not be here. I think a lot of it is gonna turn on if she came off cross more like an ex-lover who has just been given a bad deal, who wasn’t able to get more out of the relationships.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bonner added that Jane also hugged both the defense and prosecution while walking out of the court. Laura Coates described the entire situation as an “odd moment” and continued:

“I remember thinking, you know, it’s one thing if you’re the prosecutor and an alleged victim of a s*x crime hugs you after your direct examination and handling because you can almost foresee someone being like relieved that the way they were handled.”

Ad

Jane has completed giving her testimony against Diddy

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to ABC News, Jane told a prosecutor that she was praying for Sean’s healing and his peace. The witness also admitted that she loved him and accepted that Combs was considered an icon in the music industry.

As mentioned, Jane finished her testimony against Diddy on June 12, 2025. The live updates shared by CNN from the trial claimed that Jane also stared at Sean Combs as she took off the stand and reportedly hugged prosecutor Maurene Comey and defense attorney Teny Geragos.

Ad

Before completing her testimony, Jane told Teny that she never wanted to split from Sean Combs. She also testified that even if Combs had told her they could separate if she wished to, he would never agree to do so.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The next witness who took the stand on June 13, 2025, was Jonathan Perez, another former assistant of Diddy. Perez told the court on the first day of his testimony that he was responsible for handling general matters for Sean, including the purchase of gifts for the artist’s girlfriends, which also included Jane.

According to CNN, Perez’s cross-examination was conducted by prosecutor Madison Smyser. Jonathan also confirmed that he was a personal assistant for Sean Combs, not a business assistant. Perez was employed under Sean from 2021 to 2024, and he testified under an immunity order.

Ad

According to the latest update from the 23rd day of the trial, prosecutor Maurene Comey reportedly claimed that five additional witnesses are expected to appear on the stand. The witnesses allegedly include a law enforcement official and a former assistant of Sean.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More