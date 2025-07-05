When will Diddy's sentencing be scheduled? Megyn Kelly claims jury's verdict was a "defeat" for the prosecution

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial verdict was delivered on Wednesday, in which the rapper was found guilty on two out of five counts indicted by the prosecution. The jury found him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, Combs was acquitted of the two most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Now he faces up to 10 years of imprisonment for each of the two charges. Although the verdict was delivered on Wednesday, the sentencing schedule is yet to be finalized.

According to CBS News, Judge Arun Subramanian proposed October 3, 2025, as the tentative sentencing date. However, he noted that the process could be expedited if the defense wants to. The judge scheduled a remote meeting on July 8 to further discuss on sentencing schedule.

The verdict attracted reactions from many, including podcaster Megyn Kelly, who covered the verdict live. In her July 3 YouTube video, Kelly described the verdict as the prosecution's "defeat."

"There is little question that this is a defeat for the prosecution," Kelly stated.

Megyn Kelly said that it was "stunning" that Diddy escaped convictions on the RICO and sex trafficking charges.

"It is stunning that he managed to escape a guilty verdict on Rico. Less stunning on Rico, but on sex trafficking, where the evidence was just overwhelming on the fact that he did threaten at least Cassie and Jane over and over again. He beat both women when they would not comply with his demands."

Kelly claimed that although there was enough evidence on sex trafficking charges based on Cassie and Jane's testimonies, the jury appeared to side with the defense's argument.

"He beat both women when they would not comply with his demands. But clearly what we're seeing here is the jury bought and believed the defense argument that these women had agency, that these women were not forced to do anything.

She further alleged:

"The defense got up there and argued that they were swingers, that they were engaging in a swinger lifestyle, notwithstanding the beatings it took to get them to comply in certain instances. The jury clearly bought that."

Megyn Kelly attempted to figure out the sentence period of Diddy in her podcast

While the jury acquitted Combs on the three counts, Kelly asserted that he was "guilty" in her view. Further in the video, Kelly attempted to calculate the possible sentence that Diddy could be awarded. She said that the minimum charge for transportation to engage in prostitution is "far less serious."

The possible sentence in the convicted charge is 10 years, and Kelly said that it is unlikely that Diddy will be imprisoned for 10 years. Kelly further made a speculative assessment based on federal sentencing guidelines, which are recommendatory but not compulsory to be followed by a judge.

She claimed:

"[Judge] can go any place between 0 and 10, but um we deduced that he has an offense level of about 26 points, which calls for a sentence of 5.25 years to 6. 5 years in prison. The base offense level for this crime we deduce to be about 14. This is all in a sliding scale, plus you add another four levels because the offense may have involved coercion anyway."

Kelly went on to say that Diddy could be facing five or six years in prison on each count. She alleged that these sentences are likely to "run consecutively."

"Although it's possible the judge could say they run um one after the other um or together, congruent. So we'll see. Uh, likely to run at the same time is my view. There's no way he's getting more than 5 years in prison," Kelly added.

While the sentence is pending, the bail plea of the rapper was denied by the judge, and Diddy will remain at the detention center till sentencing.

