What is Gwyneth Paltrow's biography called? Perez Hilton backs actress after book reveals shocking reason she ended "toxic" bond with Madonna

By Diana George
Modified Jul 22, 2025 08:29 GMT
Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna (Image via Getty)
Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna (Image via Getty)

A new biography about Gwyneth Paltrow has garnered media interest for revealing details about her career, relationships, and public feuds. One of the most discussed revelations is the alleged deterioration of her lifelong friendship with Madonna, which prompted a response from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, who expressed his support for Paltrow’s perspective.

According to The Sun, Gwyneth: The Biography, written by Amy Odell, is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2025. The book is based on 220 interviews with people in Paltrow’s inner circle, chronicling her rise to fame, Oscar win, and the controversies associated with her wellness brand, Goop.

However, it is the chapter on Madonna that has sparked the most public excitement. The two longtime friends, who were once close, had a very public falling out following an incident in the early 2000s. During a group dinner while on holiday, Madonna allegedly berated her daughter, Lourdes, an outburst that reportedly left Paltrow and then-husband Chris Martin “disgusted.”

According to Odell's book, Martin told Paltrow:

“‘I can’t be around this woman anymore. She's awful."

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly agreed that the friendship had become “toxic.” The book alleges the couple never reconciled and haven't been photographed together since.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, a longtime Madonna fan, surprisingly sided with Paltrow, calling the singer’s behavior believable in a recent blog post. On July 21, 2025, he published an article titled:

"What Made Gwyneth Paltrow So 'Disgusted' That She Ended 'Toxic' Friendship With Madonna!"

Hilton also posted a tweet referencing the situation, writing:

"I LOVE #Madonna - and I believe every word of this"
Perez Hilton comments on details revealed in Gwyneth Paltrow's biography

Perez Hilton also noted that Gwyneth Paltrow had previously hinted at tension, once criticizing Madonna for being chronically late to workouts with their shared trainer, Tracy Anderson.

During an interview with British Vogue in 2010, Paltrow stated:

“Yeah, it’s good that [Tracy] doesn’t train Madonna any more. It was too much. She keeps people waiting — it takes up your whole day.”
In addition to the Madonna drama, Gwyneth: The Biography also explores Paltrow's past relationships, including her engagement to Brad Pitt, which reportedly ended due to clashes over their differing backgrounds.

“Brad and I came from completely different backgrounds. Our emotional worlds just didn’t always align, and that created a real tension between us...There were a lot of rumours, but it really just came down to me not being ready for something so serious. It wasn’t about anyone else," Gwyneth Paltrow says in the biography.
The book also delves into her romance with Ben Affleck, whom friends alleged neglected Paltrow and did not give her enough attention, as well as her “conscious uncoupling” from Chris Martin—a breakup she supposedly positioned as aspirational to align with her Goop brand.

Madonna has yet to respond to the claims made in Gwyneth: A Biography.

Diana George

