Gwyneth Paltrow was disappointed when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot, upcoming book reveals

Gwyneth Paltrow, an Oscar-winning actress and health businesswoman, was reportedly distraught when her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000. Amy Odell's Gwyneth: The Biography, set to be released later this month, highlights this moment as one of its more interesting parts.

According to the book, Paltrow stayed calm in public but told pals that she was really angry and even questioned Pitt's decisions.

The biography revisits the emotional impact of one of Hollywood's most famous breakups. Even though Paltrow had moved on and stayed classy, Odell notes that Pitt's wedding brought up sad memories.

Gwyneth Paltrow felt "sad" when Brad Pitt got married

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt at The Devil's Own premiere (Image via Getty)

According to Gwyneth: The Biography, Gwyneth Paltrow was visibly taken aback during a press event at the 2000 Toronto International Film Festival when a reporter asked about Brad Pitt’s recent wedding to Jennifer Aniston, which had taken place just weeks earlier.

Paltrow replied tersely, “Are you really asking me this question?” and declined to comment further. Her sharp response hinted at lingering emotions she was unwilling to display publicly.

Behind the scenes, however, her feelings told a different story. Author Amy Odell writes that Gwyneth Paltrow was “sad” when she found out about the wedding. She had shared her disappointment with friends, lamenting that Pitt had, in her words, “terrible taste in women.” In a particularly biting remark, she allegedly told socialite Aerin Lauder that Pitt was “dumber than a sack of s---.”

Odell also says that Paltrow thought Pitt wasn't as sophisticated as she wanted in a companion. An earlier interview with Gwyneth Paltrow backed up her assertion that she had to explain different kinds of caviar to Pitt while they were out to dinner.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt's dating history

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt began dating in 1994 after meeting on the set of the crime thriller Se7en. Their chemistry was instant, and their relationship quickly became one of the most publicized in the mid-'90s. By 1996, the couple was engaged. But despite the glamour and attention, the relationship didn't last.

They ended their engagement in 1997, just a year after making it official. There was no dramatic scandal or public fallout. In fact, the couple gave little explanation for the breakup at the time.

However, Odell's book reveals more. While filming Emma, Paltrow reportedly confided her concerns about the relationship with Pitt and admitted to having a crush on Hugh Grant. These signs of uncertainty suggest that the split, even if it looked gentle at first, left Paltrow heartbroken and puzzled.

Years later, when Pitt began dating Jennifer Aniston and proposed to her in 1999, those unresolved emotions resurfaced. Gwyneth Paltrow may have left first, but it still hurt to see her ex find happiness with someone else, especially in such a public and praised way.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2000

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival Troy premiere (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt became the “it couple” of the early 2000s. They married on July 29, 2000, in a lavish Malibu ceremony attended by about 200 guests. The event made headlines around the world.

While Paltrow never publicly criticized Aniston, the biography claims she had a hard time with her ex's choice. She is said to have told friends in a private chat that she couldn't believe Pitt had chosen Aniston, repeating her view that he had "terrible taste."

But the marriage didn't last. In January 2005, Pitt and Aniston broke up. After Pitt's relationship with Angelina Jolie, his co-star in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, became closer, they broke up. Jolie and Pitt later revealed that they were dating, and although they stayed together for more than ten years, they eventually got a divorce.

Gwyneth Paltrow dated Ben Affleck

Even though the breakup with Brad Pitt broke her heart, Gwyneth Paltrow kept living a full and public life. She briefly dated actor Ben Affleck after the split, though Odell's book alleges that Affleck's troubles with drinking and gambling at the time made their relationship worse.

In 2003, Paltrow married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple had two kids together, Apple and Moses. They remained married for more than ten years before they famously "consciously uncoupled" in 2014. Since they broke up, the two have been friendly co-parents.

Gwyneth Paltrow later found love again with television producer Brad Falchuk. The two got married in 2018, and by all accounts, the marriage has been happy and stable. Paltrow has also flourished professionally, launching her wellness brand Goop and becoming a key voice in the lifestyle space.

Gwyneth: The Biography

Amy Odell's new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, goes beyond the scenes of Gwyneth Paltrow's carefully crafted public image to offer readers a close-up look at the actress-turned-wellness magnate. The book explores how Paltrow's life and brand became one and the same, tracing her journey from early professional highs to tabloid-fueled relationships.

Odell delves into the ups and downs of her engagement to Brad Pitt. They met while auditioning for Legends of the Fall and fell in love while filming Se7en. Paltrow later said it was "major, major love at first sight," and when it ended, she said it "broke her heart."

The book also talks about her tumultuous relationship with Ben Affleck, which was challenging since he was reportedly addicted to drugs and didn't want to be with her emotionally.

However, it extends beyond her romantic life. Odell dives into Paltrow’s fallout with former friend Madonna, which allegedly imploded after a surprise visit during a private getaway with then-husband Chris Martin. On the business front, Odell argues that Paltrow’s real legacy isn’t Goop’s controversies—it’s proving how much people are willing to spend in pursuit of curated wellness, regardless of the science.

Set to release at the end of July, Gwyneth: A Biography promises a revealing, sometimes unflattering, portrait of one of Hollywood’s most talked-about figures.

