Who is Apple Martin and what sassy comment did she make on Gwyneth Paltrow’s topless cooking video?

Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads after sharing a video of her ditching her top while cooking. In her latest Instagram video, posted on Saturday, June 14, 2025, the Goop founder whipped up her Tuscan-inspired high-protein 'boyfriend breakfast." At one point, Paltrow can be seen with her back to the camera while cooking on a stovetop without her top.

Trending

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's 21-year-old daughter with singer and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, had a cheeky reaction to her mother's topless cooking video. In the comments section of Paltrow's Instagram video, Martin wrote:

"Did I steal your shirt by accident or ..."

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

The actress found her daughter's response amusing and replied with a laughing-crying emoji.

Apple Martin's comment (Image via @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram)

Apple Martin is one of Paltrow's two children with ex-husband Chris Martin and the sister of Moses Martin. She works as a model but is also a singer-songwriter like her father, and she has singing and songwriting credits on Coldplay's Let Somebody Go.

Gwyneth Paltrow often shares videos of herself preparing various meals, such as her Japanese breakfast, which consists of miso soup and different vegetables from her garden on June 1. Before that, on May 4, she shared a cooking video demonstrating how to make another version of her 'boyfriend breakfast,' a South Asian dish made of spiced potatoes and scrambled eggs.

Gwyneth Paltrow's biography is coming in summer 2025

From bestselling biographer Amy Odell and Gallery Books, Gwyneth Paltrow's Gwyneth: The Biography will hit the shelves in the summer of 2025. The Goop founder's book promises to provide readers with an in-depth look at the life and career of "one of the most influential and polarizing celebrities of the modern era," according to the description.

According to People, which published the exclusive of the book cover, the upcoming biography will focus on the Goop founder's early years and her life while growing up in Hollywood.

The outlet also noted that the book will offer a unique perspective on Gwyneth Paltrow's career, including her Oscar win at the age of 26 for her role in the 1999 classic, Shakespeare in Love. Gwyneth's synopsis teases:

"The real Gwyneth—the basis of her motives, desires, strengths, faults, and vulnerabilities—has never been fully revealed, until now."

In addition to her acting career, Gwyneth will also reportedly share the story of how Paltrow faced scrutiny in her career and how she leveraged it to establish a name for herself beyond acting, later founding her lifestyle and wellness company.

Included in the biography, according to People, are 220 exclusive interviews with individuals close to Gwyneth Paltrow, including her colleagues and both former and current friends. Amy Odell, who famously wrote various celebrity biographies, including Anna, said this about Gwyneth, per the outlet:

"Writing about Gwyneth was a fascinating experience from beginning to end—I was surprised by what my research revealed, and I can't wait to share it with readers."

Gwyneth: The Biography is now available for pre-order at most bookstores. It will be on shelves next month, July 29, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More