When did Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin break up? Actress reveals she lived with the Coldplay singer for almost a year after they separated 

During the April 24, 2025, episode of World's First Podcast with Erin and Sara, Gwyneth Paltrow recounted the intentional steps she and ex-husband Chris Martin took to ensure a smooth transition after their separation. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin publicly announced their separation in March 2014.

Oscar-winning actress Paltrow opened up about the practice that they famously called “conscious uncoupling.”

During the podcast, Paltrow discussed how traditional separations never always align with a family's emotional and practical needs. She revealed that even after they decided to end their romantic relationship, they stayed in the same house for approximately one year.

"I think, now, people are thinking about different ways of separating and doing it, Chris and I lived together for like a year when we were already separated. I do think that it’s possible,” she shared.

She added that as parents, they chose this method because they believed it provided the most suitable environment for their family.

“Ultimately, if you’re saying you want to put your children first, then find a way not to do the thing where you’re cursing out the other one behind their back or dropping the kid at the end of the driveway. It means a lot in separation and divorce,” the actress continued.

During their deliberate separation, Paltrow spoke about living with ex-partner Chris Martin while stressing that their kids remained their main priority in this process.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin: A look at their relationship and divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow met Chris Martin at a Coldplay concert in 2002 while grieving her father’s death. They quickly grew close and got married on December 5, 2003, at a hotel in Santa Barbara.

The couple started their family with the arrival of their firstborn child, Apple, in 2004 and welcomed their second child, Moses, in 2006. Red carpet events held little interest for the couple since they dedicated their private life to exclusivity.

Through their Goop website, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin made a public announcement about their divorce in March 2014, following 10 years of marriage.

“We have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate. We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been,” the statement read.

The therapist Katherine Woodward Thomas initially coined the term "conscious uncoupling," although its mass popularity resulted from Paltrow and Martin, as reported by the Daily Mail. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's marriage ended officially in July 2016 following their March 2014 separation announcement. Documented records provided "irreconcilable differences" as the legal cause behind their separation.

After their divorce, Paltrow and Martin entered relationships with new significant others.

“We have a really beautiful, big blended family. No, it is not perfect. But if I could have impacted one kid’s experience… it was worth it,” Paltrow further stated in the podcast.

TV writer Brad Falchuk married Gwyneth Paltrow in 2018, and Martin began dating actress Dakota Johnson in 2017.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin separated respectfully, focusing on their children’s well-being. They lived together for a year after splitting and remained committed to co-parenting as a family.

