What is a Paleo diet? Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she is now including cheese and carbs in her meals after years of following the strict diet 

Gwyneth Paltrow, the 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress and founder of the wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, has recently opened up about her decision to make some changes to the Paleo diet she once strictly followed.

Paltrow left behind her long-time avoidance of bread, pasta, and cheese to incorporate these items back into her meals. The Paleo diet emphasizes whole foods such as lean meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, which might have been eaten during the Paleolithic Era, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Gwyneth Paltrow discussed on her Goop podcast on April 22, 2025, that she no longer wanted to abide by restrictive dietary restrictions, and she now gives herself space for occasional indulgences.

“...Brad [Falchuk] and I became paleo a few years ago now, although I'm a little sick of it — if I'm honest — and getting back into eating some sourdough bread and some cheese.”

Paltrow added:

“There, I said it, a little pasta. After being strict with it for so long."

She adopted the paleo diet with her spouse, Brad Falchuk, to manage their health problems and inflammation.

According to Paltrow, she continues to eat foods that are both whole and fresh because they help her address her persistent health issues. However, she recognized she initially went "hardcore" with her health initiative.

“I went into hardcore macrobiotics for a certain time. That was an interesting chapter where I got kind of obsessed with eating very, very healthily. I think that was, I was really trying to heal my dad [Bruce Paltrow] by proxy and he just didn't really want anything to do with it."

Gwyneth Paltrow stated, referring to the loss of her father after a long battle with throat cancer back in 2002.

“I think I was just so amazed that, you know, we had this power in our hands, you know, that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods that we could just feel so much better. I was sort of intoxicated by that idea, and I still feel that way to this day."

Gwyneth Paltrow and her journey to wellness

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow was born on September 27, 1972, in Los Angeles, California, where she now operates as an accomplished actress, an entrepreneurial figure, and a lifestyle influencer. From the beginning, Paltrow spent her life surrounded by the entertainment industry as the daughter of director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner.

Following her short study of art history at the University of California, Santa Barbara, she dedicated herself to acting. Paltrow reached significant career heights through playing Marvel's Pepper Potts role and securing an Emmy win for her Glee guest appearance.

Goop emerged as a wellness and lifestyle brand when Gwyneth Paltrow founded it in 2008, following which she created various operational divisions through television production and multi-channel publishing formats, and e-commerce.

