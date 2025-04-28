Is Rupert Grint married? Relationship with Georgia Groome explored as couple welcomes second child

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is now a father of two, as the actor and his longtime partner, Georgia Groome, welcome their second baby, a daughter named Goldie. Grint took to Instagram on Sunday, April 27, to share their family's happy news. In his post, the actor shared a picture of their newborn outfitted in a gray cardigan sweater and a white onesie with her name embroidered at the front.

Alongside the picture that partially hides baby Goldie's face, Rupert Grint wrote in the caption:

"'Secret Child Slightly Revealed' Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far)."

While it remains uncertain if Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have made their relationship official and gotten married, the two have been together since 2011. They sparked marriage rumors in April 2019 after they were spotted wearing matching gold rings. However, the Harry Potter actor's representative denied that they had gotten married, per Mirror UK on April 20, 2019.

The couple has kept most of their relationship private but has shared with their fans some of the milestone moments in their relationship and family, like their second baby's birth. In May 2020, the pair's representative shared a statement with People confirming the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Wednesday G.

The birth news came after their representative confirmed to People a month before that the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress was expecting a baby. However, in the same statement, their rep said that both actors requested privacy.

"It's a very natural thing": Rupert Grint on his relationship with Georgia Groome

While both actors prefer to keep details of their relationship out of the spotlight, Rupert Grint briefly talked about his longtime relationship with Georgia Groome. In his 2021 interview with Glamour, the Harry Potter alum described his relationship with the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress as "very natural." He said:

"It's a very natural thing. We're just best friends. We're kind of the same person—We think the same way. That's always made it work. That's why it's lasted. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it's great."

According to People, Grint and Groome have been dating since 2011, but they have kept their private lives away from the public. Groome doesn't appear to have any social media, while Grint mainly uses his social media account to promote work projects. The actor has never shared a picture of himself with his longtime love on his Instagram.

He talked about keeping his private life away from the spotlight during his The Tonight Show appearance in March 2020, saying:

"Ultimately, I think it just doesn't go with my personality. I'm quite a shy person and the thought of kind of sharing my life just didn't seem like it would really fit."

However, Rupert Grint is more open about talking and sharing about his fatherhood. He shared the first photo of his and Groome's first baby girl to mark his first-ever Instagram post in November 2020, months after her birth. He introduced his fans and following to Wednesday G. Grint, but kept the baby's face hidden.

More recently, Rupert Grint starred in the four seasons of M. Night Shyamalan's psychological horror Servant, which is streaming on Apple TV+.

