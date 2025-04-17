A new Harry Potter series based on J.K. Rowling's best-selling fantasy novel series has been in the works at HBO for a few years now. In a press release published on April 14, 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced the casting of six characters.

The casting has incited an intense reaction from fans. In the press release, HBO has claimed that the series will be a faithful adaptation of the books. However, fans are convinced that this is not the case here. For instance, one fan wrote:

"I cannot express how much I HATE this. Literally none of this feels right at all!!"

Some other fans expressed similar sentiments regarding the series not being faithful to the books.

"I thought this was meant to be MORE accurate to the books?" - another fan commented.

"No movie or show has ever been made better by making the source material more diverse." - another fan argued.

"Not going to be watching the new Harry Potter because it has nothing to do with the books." - another fan mused.

Fans continued to bash the series for veering away from the books.

"we will not be watching, what happened to making it the "same" as the book" - another fan wrote.

"Fans who wanted to see a faithful adaptation, pack your bags! We are leaving!" - another fan added.

"Man i wish it stayed true to the books" another fan wrote.

Who will star in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series?

Paapa Essiedu has been cast as Severus Snape in the new series, which received mixed reactions due to the racial recasting. John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore. With over 50 years in acting, Lithgow has won many major awards for his work on stage and screen.

Janet McTeer has been cast as Minerva McGonagall. The late actress Maggie Smith played the character in the movies. McTeer is widely known for her roles in the movies Tumbleweeds and Albert Nobbs, both of which earned her Academy Award nominations.

Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost will appear as Rubeus Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter series. Frost is a longtime friend and collaborator of Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg.

Essiedu, McTeer, Lithgow, and Frost will be playing the characters as series regulars. Additionally, two recurring or guest cast members were also announced.

Luke Thallon will appear as Quirinus Quirrell. An alumnus of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Thallon is an English actor mostly known for his theater work.

British comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse will be seen as Argus Filch in the series. Whitehouse has appeared in sketch comedy shows like Harry & Paul and movies such as Corpse Bride and Alice in Wonderland.

All eight Harry Potter movies are available to stream on Max.

