When did Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell get married? Relationship timeline explored as couple welcomes first baby

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogacy. The couple made the announcement on January 31, 2025, sharing their gratitude and love for their newborn in an Instagram post.

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” they wrote.

Addressing their daughter with a message, they further wrote in caption:

“We love you to the moon and back again.”

For the unversed, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell got married on September 4, 2021.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's wedding details

According to E! Online, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell exchanged vows on September 4, 2021, at the Dunton Hot Springs resort in Colorado. The bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown.

The guest list, limited to 40 close friends and family members, included notable figures such as Lily’s father, music legend Phil Collins, her Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park, and Charlie’s mother, actress Mary Steenburgen, along with her husband, Ted Danson.

In a May 2023 interview with The Knot, Mary Steenburgen shared details about the ceremony:

“At my son’s wedding, he whispered something to [Lily] during the vows that none of us heard. I loved that so much because they claimed that little moment. Much of it was shared with us, but that little moment was just between the two of them, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

More details on Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s relationship explored

According to People magazine, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s love story began in 2019 on the set of Charlie’s film Gilded Rage. From the moment they met, Lily knew there was something special about Charlie. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in October 2020, the actress revealed:

“It was one of those situations where I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day. So, it was just a matter of when, really.”

Charlie proposed during a road trip to New Mexico, presenting Lily with a cushion-cut engagement ring. On September 25, 2020, the couple shared the engagement pictures on their individual Instagram accounts. Reflecting on the proposal, Lily noted on Live with Kelly and Ryan:

“It was all very much pre-planned. He set the whole thing up without me knowing."

Over the years, the couple has been open about their admiration for one another. In a October 2022 interview with E! News, Lily described Charlie as her rock, saying:

“We can kind of conquer anything. We’ve been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things.”

Charlie, too, expressed his love for Lily during in an interview with E! News at the AFI premiere of his movie The Summer Book on October 27, 2024. He said:

“I would fall into a dark hole of nothingness without her. She’s amazing.”

Details on Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s baby explored

In their latest Instagram post announcing the arrival of baby Tove Jane McDowell, Lily and Charlie expressed their appreciation for the surrogate and wrote in caption.

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way."

While the couple has kept many details about their family life private, Charlie hinted at their desire to start a family during the same 2024 interview with E! News, stating:

“We would like to move into that next stage.”

On the work front, Lily Collins will be seen next in season 5 of Emily In Paris.

