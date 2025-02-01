What does Tove mean? Pronunciation explored as Lily Collins welcomes her first child with husband Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins and her husband, Charlie McDowell, recently became parents to a child through surrogacy. They have named their baby Tove, which can mean Beautiful Thor, Thunder, or Beloved, as per Mom Junction. The name is pronounced as Tohv.

Notably, Tove has many variations, such as Turid, Tora, Tova, Tuva, and more. According to Mom Junction, the name has been derived from the Old Norse name Tofa, meaning good. It is sometimes referred to as a Danish female version of the biblical masculine name Tobias.

Additionally, the name refers to a woman who was the mistress of the Danish King Waldemar and is the central character in a poem by Jens Peter Jacobsen. In 2020, a film titled Tove was released, focusing on the life of the late author Tove Jansson.

On Saturday, February 1, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell shared a joint Instagram post announcing their child's arrival. The post featured a photo of their baby with Collins' hand on top and a cloth showing the newborn's name.

"Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again," the caption stated.

Many notable personalities from the entertainment industry, including Nina Dobrev and Lucy Boynton, took to the comments section to express their happiness about the newest addition to Lily and Charlie's family.

Lily Collins' husband expressed his desire to expand their family in an interview last year

The duo has been active in the entertainment industry for many years and tied the knot in 2021, almost a year after they got engaged. Charlie's latest film, The Summer Book, premiered at the American Film Institute Festival last year.

While attending the event, McDowell opened up on his future family plans with E! News, stating:

"We would like to. We would like to move into that next stage, so we'll see when it happens!"

Lily Collins also served as an executive producer of McDowell's film, and he praised her during the conversation, saying that he is nothing without her. He appreciated how the Rules Don't Apply star was present during the film's shooting in Finland.

In another interview with People magazine that same year, McDowell said that he and Lily Collins have shared a close relationship, which led to the formation of the production company Case Study Films. He mentioned:

"We're talking about this stuff anyway. Let's do it together. Whatever story we're telling, it is really exciting to be able to work and be creative with your partner. It's a really special experience."

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have worked together on multiple projects, such as Windfall. McDowell noted that collaborating with the 90210 star helped them grow closer.

Collins was last seen in the horror film MaXXXine, which performed well at the box office. She is well known for portraying Emily Cooper in the Netflix show Emily in Paris.

