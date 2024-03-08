Twice Momo’s look for Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week impresses fans: “Most Gorgeous”

Momo Hirai popularly known as Twice Momo was one of the Korean celebrities who made a fashionable impression at the Paris Fashion Week in the French capital.

The 27-year-old took a break from her group’s Ready to Be World Tour to dazzle at the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 collection by Miuccia Prada. Twice Momo joined Miu Miu ambassadors Nina Dobrev, Maddie Ziegler, Lexie Liu, Sydney Sweeney, Hailee Steinfeld, Lorde, Emma Louise Corrin, and others to celebrate the creativity of the high-end Italian brand.

Momo embraced the preppy and Y2K aesthetic that is synonymous with Miu Miu’s latest creations. The Twice group has been busy as other member Nayeon was spotted at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter collection.

@kchartsmaster on X posted the singer's looks and netizens were enthralled by her stylish persona with one of them saying:

"Most gorgeous"

More details on Twice Momo's look for Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 collection for Paris Fashion Week

Momo took the Canadian Tuxedo to a new level as she wore denim on denim with unique touches. Her outfit consisted of a denim handkerchief top paired with baggy jeans. The top bared her midriff and featured brown accents on the hem.

Matching brown accents lined the seams of her baggy jeans, while the Miu Miu brand logo was imprinted on the top. Momo emphasized the brown accents with a brown bag and darker-toned boots.

The K-Pop girl group member styled her hair in the signature jellyfish and opted for dewy makeup. Netizens described her look as pure magic while others called her gorgeous.

Here are some of the reactions:

Twice Momo looked chic and preppy at the Paris Fashion Week event as she joined other Korean celebrities who made fashion statements.