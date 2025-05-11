Who is Allison Hsu? Simu Liu gets engaged to girlfriend in Paris

Marvel star Simu Liu announced his engagement to Allison Hsu. In his Instagram post on Sunday, May 11, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star and Hsu revealed the news in a joint Instagram post, including a series of photos from their engagement in Paris.

Ad

Among the photos are Hsu showing off her engagement ring and the two posing while holding each other, with the glittering Eiffel Tower behind them. Hsu wrote in the caption:

"Us forever."

In another Instagram post, Simu Liu shared a photo of him and his new fiancée sharing a kiss amongst roses and candle arrangements. Her engagement ring is also on display, and the Marvel actor wrote a lengthier caption, saying:

Ad

Trending

"From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always."

Ad

According to People, Simu Liu and Allison Hsu first made their relationship public in 2022.

Allison Hsu: All about Simu Liu's girlfriend and what he has said about her

Allison Hsu works at Interscope Records, which she has been a part of since 2017, when she worked at the record label as an intern, per People. A year later, she landed a full-time role in the company as a digital marketing coordinator based on her LinkedIn profile. In her Forbes profile, it's mentioned that her current title is senior manager for digital marketing in the record label.

Ad

She leads all digital and social marketing for some of the biggest names in the music scene, including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, and other Interscope Records talents. Besides her professional achievements, Allison Hsu also made it into the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in music in 2022. She called the honor from Forbes "surreal" in an Instagram post in December 2021.

As for her relationship with Simu Liu, they became Instagram official in November 2022, after she posted a picture of her and the Last Breath actor in an embrace. She kept the caption simple with a smiling emoji. Over a week later, Simu Liu hard launched his new girlfriend on his social media, sharing a picture of him and Hsu attending the Los Angeles premiere of Violent Night.

Ad

Ad

Also in December 2022, the Marvel actor opened up about taking his relationship with Hsu to the next level, which he said was a stressful time. He told People:

"Yeah, [we're] doing the family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time."

Simu Liu also gushed about Hsu and their relationship, calling it the "best, healthiest relationship" he has been in. He told People in an August 2023 interview:

Ad

"She's absolutely changed my life, so I'm very, very grateful to have her... I felt challenged and loved and cared for, and I feel championed. I think the best, healthiest relationships are ones where you have each other's backs, and I definitely feel like that's the case."

The two have shared snippets of their relationship with their fans and followers on social media. In December 2024, the couple vacationed in Peru, per Allison Hsu's Instagram post, and enjoyed some time feeding the llamas.

Ad

Simu Liu will return as Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday, coming to theaters on May 1, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More