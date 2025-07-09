Who is Jennifer Aniston rumored to be dating? Details explored

Jennifer Aniston is rumored to be dating hypnotist Jim Curtis ever since they were spotted getting cozy at a luxury hotel in Big Sur in June. The actress got divorced from her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2018 after around three years of marriage, and before that, she was married to Brad Pitt.

In Page Six's exclusive about her outing at the Ventana Big Sur hotel, she was reportedly dining with Curtis, and they were allegedly "cuddled up" with each other. Romance rumors were further ignited when the Friends star and the hypnotist were recently photographed vacationing in Mallorca, Spain, during the Fourth of July weekend.

Photos have been circulating online showing Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis hanging out with the actress' friends, Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. The pictures showed her introducing her rumored beau to her friends as they got into a van before going out on a yacht.

Who is Jim Curtis, whom Jennifer Aniston is rumored to be dating?

Jim Curtis describes himself as a "master hypnotist." On his website, he calls himself a wellness pioneer, an author, a coach, and a pioneer in health and wellness with over 25 years of experience in the industry.

He claimed to have battled with a chronic illness for more than 30 years and is now helping those with the same problems, including those who want to recover from mental and physical pain, toxic relationships, and anxiety. He uses his Magnetic Reality Method programs to help enhance lives and claims to have helped over eight thousand people because of his courses and coaching.

On his website, Curtis, who the Cake actress is rumored to be dating, encourages:

"Together, we will align your subconscious mind with the resonance of what you want and who you want to be. Release hidden blocks and attract the right relationship, friends, connection and peace into your life."

He offers a 4-week program that includes personalized coaching, hypnosis, guided hypno-realization, a 369 method, personalized coaching and guidance, and more. Per Page Six, Curtis has worked with several celebrity clients, including model Miranda Kerr, Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal, and Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough.

On social media, like Instagram and TikTok, Jennifer Aniston's rumored beau shares guided meditations, coaching lessons, manifestation and affirmation guides, and the power of hypnosis. But besides his courses and live coaching, which are available in groups and 1-on-1 sessions, he also has books.

While the public has only started to take notice of Aniston and Curtis because of the recent romance rumors, the two have been subtly showing their support for each other for months. The actress has been dropping likes on the hypnotist's videos on Instagram. Per the US Magazine, Jennifer Aniston's "likes" on her rumored beau's affirmation posts on Instagram date back to early 2024.

Curtis also has a workbook on Quantum Manifestation Guide with Sara Hadir, which includes exercises, prompts, and recorded guided visualizations. He also published The Stimulati Experience, where he aims to help people develop skills to overcome trauma.

In her May 25 Instagram "Sunday Funday photo dump," Jennifer Aniston featured the hypnotist's Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide workbook, along with three other books.

Since her split with The Leftovers actor Justin Theroux, with whom she reportedly still texts and FaceTimes, Jennifer Aniston hasn't gone public with any romances until recently with Jim Curtis.

