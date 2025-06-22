Jennifer Aniston considering moving out of L.A. after the stalker incident

Jennifer Aniston is considered one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, a feat she achieved after first rising to fame in the early '90s with her role as Rachel Green in the ABC sitcom, Friends. For years, Los Angeles was her home, but now she seems to be planning to move.

In a report published on May 28, 2025, RadarOnline claimed that sources close to Jennifer Aniston have revealed that she wants to relocate after a stalking incident that happened earlier that month. The source told the publication:

"She loves her house in Bel-Air, but she's been living alone a long time, and this incident tipped her over the edge. She feels the whole city is dangerous and depressing and that she’s too isolated and needs to get out."

The source also claimed that with the 25th wedding anniversary of Aniston and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, drawing closer, it is the perfect time for her to shift.

She had purchased this house in Los Angeles with her ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2012.

Where is Jennifer Aniston planning to move?

The insiders told RadarOnline that Aniston is planning to move to Montecito, where some of her friends, such as Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Rob Lowe, reside.

In fact, according to these sources, the house the actress owns in the city is almost done with renovations. The insider said:

"The home she’s building there is almost finished, so there’s nothing to stop her from moving right now if she wanted to – plus she has friends there. But she’s also not opposed to buying a property in upstate New York, where Michelle Williams has a farmhouse."

According to an article Realtor.com published on March 27, 2025, Jennifer Aniston bought the house in Montecito from Oprah Winfrey in Spetember 2022 for $14.8 million.

It is a lavish Mediterranean-style farmhouse that had four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms when The Morning Show star purchased it.

Who was stalking Jennifer Aniston?

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle crashed his car into Jennifer Aniston's home (Image via Getty)

According to a BBC article published on May 8, 2025, a man was charged with vandalism and stalking after he crashed through the gates of the Jennifer Aniston's home in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles on May 5.

The 48-year-old man is revealed to be Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, of New Albany, Mississippi. Carwyle crashed his grey Chrysler PT Cruiser through the front gate of Aniston's house.

He has also been accused of obsessively sending voicemail, email and social media messages to the star since March 2023.

Prosecutors claimed that the crash caused major damage and Aniston was at home at the time of the incident. Hence, Carwyle is also facing an aggravating circumstance of heavy bodily harm.

In an interview with Daily Mail on May 10, 2025, Jimmy Carwyle's estranged wife Julia Carwyle revealed that he had attempted to meet Aniston before. She also believed that he was struggling with mental health issues.

"It’s something that’s between him and his maker. Mental illness is real. It does not discriminate. He's going through a lot right now. He believes he was Jesus Christ and that she was supposed to be his queen. His mentality is nothing like it used to be. Something has triggered him. I don't know if he's having a midlife crisis or what," Julia Carwyle said.

Julia Carwyle also stated that she has been separacted from her husband for a few years since their marriage in 2019 and he had made three trips to meet Aniston.

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More