Matt Barnes' fiancée shares Oprah Winfrey message amid cheating rumors

Back in 2022, former NBA journeyman Matt Barnes got engaged to his now fiancée Anansa Sims. The two have had a rocky history in the past, and her recent social media activity indicates there may be problems now.

Earlier this week, Sims made a post on Instagram that she has since deleted. She brought new cheating allegations to light, claiming that he was with eight different women in the month of January alone.

"Why Matt? 8 different women in January," Sims wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After taking down the post, Sims posted a quote from Oprah Winfrey on her Instagram story. The message was centered around hurting people, potentially connecting to the new rumors:

"Be careful when you decide to hurt someone because some people pray to god and when they cry, God counts every single teardrop that has fallen from their eyes. Because Roman 12 verses 19 says, 'Don't take revenge, leave it for me.'"

Image credit: Anansa Sims/IG

This is not the first time the former NBA champion has been accused of cheating. Three weeks ago, a woman by the name of "Zany" leaked a series of provocative messages between her and Barnes. She has allegedly accused him of cheating on his wife, exposing a conversation about them meeting up in Miami.

Along with being engaged, Matt Barnes and Sims are also the parents of two boys. They had their first son, Ashton, in 2018. Sims later gave birth to their son Austin in the fall of 2024.

Barnes enjoyed a 14-year career in the NBA before transitioning into the world of podcasting upon retirement. He suited up for multiple franchises, including the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers.

Outside of her relationship with Barnes, Sims is most known for her career as a model. She also comes from a famous family. Her mother, Beverly Johnson, was the first African American model to land on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Matt Barnes has denied cheating allegations in the past

Since Anansa Sims made and deleted her latest Instagram post, Matt Barnes has not commented on the allegations. However, he has defended himself when being accused of cheating in the past.

When "Zany" leaked messages between her and the former NBA player, Barnes had a candid response. He claimed that it was the wrong woman and came clean on what actually happened.

Matt Barnes started by saying that the 2023 messages were from a time when he and Sims were split up. He also accused the woman of trying to extort him for money. Barnes finished up that he never actually met the woman in person and that they only exchanged messages.

Amid these new allegations, there is no telling what will happen in terms of Barnes and Sims' relationship. As he stated when defending himself, the two have had their time apart from one another since getting engaged.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback