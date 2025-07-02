When is Madonna's birthday? Singer's hand gesture in her Pride post goes viral

Pop icon Madonna celebrated Pride Month by sharing a series of photos on Instagram on July 1. The post included 15 pictures, showing her with friends, family, and 29-year-old Dominican rapper Tokischa.

Many of the photos were from the Pride March in New York City on June 29. Madonna was seen wearing a denim button-up shirt with matching wide-leg jeans in several shots.

One particular photo went viral due to the pop star's hand gesture. The 15th photo of the carousel captured Madonna in a flowy white dress with black florals, with her fingers and thumbs curved in a way that looked like an inverted spade. The photo got reshared on social media platforms like X as well. Many netizens questioned what the symbol actually meant.

Madonna, who would turn 67 on August 16, had shared posts extending support to Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community. In the Tuesday photos, she put up a caption that read:

"Pride Weekend allowed me to Have Fun and Celebrate my Love and support for the Queer Community as well as my Children and our Shared Love of Music and Dance."

The post eventually garnered massive traction on the social media platform. It has amassed more than 278K likes on Instagram. The pop singer has been a gay icon for a long time now. There had been speculations suggesting she was bisexual. While the singer never specifically revealed the same, in 1991, in an interview with The Advocate, she said,

"I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That's my theory. I could be wrong."

"Love the skin you're in," Madonna wrote under an Instagram post tribute for Pride Month

As aforesaid, the singer did not just post a carousel of images showing her with her family and friends, celebrating Pride Month. On June 10, she uploaded another series of photos for the same purpose, and this time it was only her in the images, in what seemed like a professional photoshoot.

The 66-year-old legend wrote in the caption of the post,

"Love the skin you're in. Happy Pride."

The photos garnered more than 300K likes since the day they were put up on her feed. The photos captured the singer going braless and further wearing only a white cotton tank top and a pair of nude-colored boy shorts. The lighting in the photos ensured a soft glow, and the makeup was also kept quite natural and neutral.

In the first photo, Madonna is lying on a white sheet holding a white rose, looking away from the camera. In the next four images, she looks directly at the camera. The second photo is a close-up of her holding four white roses, while the third doesn’t show the roses.

The last two are close-up shots of her face with her blonde curls falling over it. Fans praised the photos. According to Complex, the simple white tank top she wore became popular after she wore it at the 1999 Grammys.

Madonna had been quite open while discussing sexuality and LGBTQ+ rights

Madonna had been one such artist who had been very vocal when it came to discussing sexualities as well as advocating queer rights. In 2019, the singer won the Advocate for Change Award at the 30th GLAAD Awards. While introducing the singer, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said,

"No single ally has been a better friend or had a bigger impact on acceptance for the LGBTQ community than Madonna."

During her speech, she stated that it was her duty to raise her voice for all the marginalized communities. As aforementioned, there had been speculations that Madonna was bisexual.

The speculation further fueled up after the famous moment she shared an on-stage kiss with Britney Spears at the VMAs in 2003. According to reports by After Ellen, the singer recreated the scene at Britney's wedding with Sam Asghari.

Then in 2022, she reportedly made out with Tokischa during the NYC Pride in June, according to Billboard. The same year, in October, speculations suggesting that she was possibly gay had also surfaced after a TikTok video went viral. As of now, the singer has not explicitly revealed her sexuality.

Madonna’s highly anticipated project, Veronica Electrica, is set to release on July 25, 2025. She announced the news on her website on June 5, according to a June 6 report by The News International.

