Miley Cyrus says "Nickelodeon gays like boogers and bro jokes" while Disney gays are "a bit more fabulous"

Miley Cyrus recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her upcoming album, Something Beautiful. During the conversation, Miley revealed that she had always been "surrounded by gays." The singer further went about citing the differences between Disney gays and Nickelodeon gays. Miley stated:

"Nickelodeon gays, no offence, do boogers and bro jokes, and Disney [gays] I would like to think is a little more fabulous, especially if its about a teenage pop star wearing a wig."

Miley Cyrus further made references to her famous Disney character Hannah Montana. According to the singer, Hannah was the most famous "drag queen for kids ever." Miley continued:

"I'm like, 'You're gay and you don't live for Hannah Montana? What’s wrong with you?' So I introduced them to Hannah and obviously they were gagged, they were obsessed with her."

While Miley Cyrus' upcoming album is set to release on May 30. A companion film going by the same title would be released on June 12 in theaters.

The film would reportedly act like a visual representation to the upcoming project set to drop by the end of this month.

According to Attitude.co.uk, Miley Cyrus had been adocating for LGBTQ+ rights since her days in Disney.

The outlet further reported that she took identified as both pansexual and gender-neutral. In 2015, she told TIME that she didn't want to label herself as anything.

"I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends" - Miley Cyrus

As aformentioned, Miley Cyrus has been an advocate of queer rights for a long time. In 2019, in an interview on RuPaul's podcast What's the Tee? , Miley revealed that as a child she was very clear and vocal about supporting her homosexual friends. The singer said:

"I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends."

In 2010, she released a song titled My Heart Beats For Love, which also became a part of Can't Be Tamed. The song was reportedly inspired by the homosexual community, particularly her friend, who also was the singer's then-hairdresser.

In May 2010, she spoke to Associated Press about the track and the inspiration behind it. She said:

"I wrote it for him about how people can be judgmental, so I think love is the moral that have that I put into my songs."

She additionally mentioned that it was necessary for the society to not judge others and just have an open mind towards things.

She later had made references to her own sexuality in several songs like She's Not Him, Bang Me Box, We Can't Stop and Midnight Sky.

In 2014, she also founded a non-profit organization named Happy Hippie Foundation. The aim of this organization is to deal with LGBTQ community and youth homelessness.

Some of the popular tracks of Miley Cyrus' upcoming album include End Of The World, More to Lose, and Something Beautiful.

