How old is Jayden James Federline? Britney Spears' son towers over her in new photo shared by singer on Father's Day

On Sunday, June 16, Britney Spears took to Instagram and shared a photo as well as a clip with her 18-year-old son, Jayden James Federline.

The post was uploaded on Father's Day. The caption of the video that the singer uploaded on the social media platform read:

"Went to church today!!! Sang and praised!!!"

The Instagram post surfaced a few days after Britney Spears uploaded a clip with her son Jayden, on the platform, on June 9, 2025. In the video, Britney's son Jayden could be seen driving while she recorded the video. In the emotional caption, the singer wrote:

"He is 6'3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ??? It's so incredibly crazy, it's not even funny !!! I'm blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!! 🙄🙄🙄."

Last year, in November, a source told US Weekly that Jayden had been trying to work on his troubled relationship with his mother Britney. Jayden and Britney's relationship reportedly got strained during her divorce with Kevin Federline and also due to her conservatorship.

Exploring the relationship between Britney Spears and her son Jayden

As aformentioned, Jayden and Britney Spears shared a complicated relationship and a number of factors contributed to it. However, in a September 2022 interview with ITV, Jayden opened up about his relationship with his mother, claiming that it could be fixed. Sharing his optimism on the matter, Jayden added:

"I 100% think it can be fixed, of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I really want to see her again."

This interview happened about a year after Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. In the same interview with ITV, Jayden also opened up about the aformentioned conservatorship. He believed that it went for "a little too long."

Jayden also revealed in the interview that both he and his older brother had mix emotions about Britney's social media posts, especially the ones which seemed more revealing. As mentioned before, last year, Jayden had reportedly reached out to Britney trying to fix their relationship.

At the time, a source told US Weekly, that Jayden and Britney Spears had met twice and for a brief amount of time. The source also said:

"He is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go. It’s going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation."

About three months later, in March 2025, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram where she was gushing over Jayden. In the caption of the post that she uploaded on March 10, Britney called Jayden a "genius" and also said that she was in awe of him. The video captured Jayden playing the piano.

Britney later removed the March 10 video and reuploaded it in April, citing some changed in editing.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have two children together: Jayden and Sean. According to People, Kevin got primary custody of the kids in 2008 and he relocated to Hawaii with the kids in 2023. The singer had reportedly consented to the relocation of her kids.

