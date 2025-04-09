"This is some imposter with a filter" — Fans refuse to believe it is the real Britney Spears in her recent video due to her child-like voice

On Tuesday, April 8, Britney Spears took to Instagram and shared a video on her feed, which has gained momentum on the internet. In the now-viral video, Britney can be heard speaking in a child-like voice while complaining about her nails. She said:

"I really want my nails back. I bit all my nails off like a f**king idiot. I want my nails back and uh, I guess I should just come get nails and do it. I swear to god, I don't want to. It takes forever to get your nails done..."

While Britney was speaking about not wanting to get her nails done, her voice raised questions among netizens. Many claimed that the woman in the video was not actually the 43-year-old singer, speculating that it was possibly someone else impersonating her.

The Instagram post has already amassed a huge number of likes and shares. More than 114K users have liked the post, while over 82K have shared the video. Meanwhile, the singer has the comments turned off. Many netizens also took to X to express their reactions to the same. A user (@msunitedam) tweeted:

"This is NOT Britney Spears. This is some imposter with a filter."

Another X user stated:

"That's not her, look at the teeth.... her voice..."

"Tough to watch remembering the cute bubbly girl next door Britney 25 yrs ago," read a tweet.

"She is broken into a thousand pieces. Such a sad situation," commented a netizen.

A lot of others ended up expressing sympathy for the singer after they assumed that she was possibly in a bad state. One X user tweeted:

"They broke her. She was so beautiful and talented."

"Why is her hair always nappy and does she not ever take her eye make up off," wondered a netizen.

"She does not look well at all. Her pallor is off," stated another.

Britney Spears had previously sparked concerns after posting a clip with a child-like voice last year

This is not the first time that Britney Spears gave rise to questions and concerns among fans through her videos. She was also heard using a child-like voice in a video uploaded in May 2024. The clip captured Britney with her brother Bryan roaming around in a luxury spa in Las Vegas.

In her child-like voice, the singer said:

"Hey brother we're in Vegas and we're going to the spa and we're lost."

She then arrived at the front desk and said she had an appointment at 4 PM local time. Britney Spears went on to capture the area, even describing it as a "Disneyland for adults." While she continued recording the place, an attendant told her that she couldn't film any further as they walked down a well-lit corridor.

At the time, while some fans thought it seemed like normal behavior, others expressed concerns about the apparent child-like tone.

According to a May 2024 report by the Daily Mail, Britney Spears has had a strained relationship with her family. For 13 years, from 2008 to 2021, she was under the conservatorship of her father. The decision was taken in 2008 by the Los Angeles Superior Court after the singer reportedly experienced some major public breakdowns.

