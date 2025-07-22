How long is Ghislaine Maxwell's prison sentence? Epstein’s ex-attorney explains why she should allegedly "be given total immunity”

Jeffrey Epstein’s former attorney, Alan Dershowitz, addressed Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison sentence during the July 22, 2025, episode of TMZ Live. In a conversation with TMZ Live’s hosts, Dershowitz claimed that Maxwell should allegedly "be given total immunity."

"The sentence she currently has is not a sentence that was really imposed on her. It was imposed on the dead Jeffrey Epstein. You don't get 20 years for being an assistant or a secretary... She should be given total immunity," he said.

According to an AP News report dated June 29, 2022, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, on federal sex trafficking charges. However, he was found dead in his jail cell on August 10 of that year, before standing trial.

On July 2, 2020, federal prosecutors charged his former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, with aiding the disgraced financier in the recruitment and abuse of underage girls. She was convicted and later sentenced to 20 years in prison on June 28, 2022.

However, her sentence drew renewed scrutiny after the Department of Justice recently claimed that it did not possess a list of Epstein’s “clients,”. It raised new questions about the full scope of his operations.

Dershowitz, who also assisted Maxwell during her legal battle, suggested on TMZ Live that "immunity" was the key to unlocking those unanswered questions.

"She (Maxwell) knows everything… She’s the one who made the arrangements. She knows who was on his plane. She knows who was innocent. If there were any guilty people, she knows who they are. And if you gave her complete immunity and let her out of prison and made a deal with her, this would solve the problem forever," he explained

He further added that Maxwell had become the face of her longtime associate's crimes simply because he was no longer alive to be held accountable.

Jeffrey Epstein’s former attorney, Alan Dershowitz, weighs in on Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison sentence, calls her “Rosetta Stone”

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein (Image via Getty Images)

The aforementioned TMZ Live interview wasn’t the first time that Jeffrey Epstein’s former attorney, Alan Dershowitz, addressed Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison sentence.

On July 20, 2025, Dershowitz spoke to Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday. During the conversation, the Harvard Law School alum weighed in on Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison sentence. He further claimed that Maxwell could play a potential role in exposing details about her co-conspirator's decades-long sex trafficking network.

"She knows everything. She is the Rosetta Stone," Dershowitz said during the interview.

Additionally, Dershowitz's comments followed a Daily Mail report dated July 13, 2025. This report had detailed that, as per a source, Maxwell herself was open to testifying before Congress about what she knew in relation to “The Epstein Files.”

Maxwell, who is currently serving a prison sentence, has previously attempted to appeal against her conviction. She claimed the grounds that a 2006 non-prosecution agreement (NPA) between the disgraced financier and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florida should also apply to her, as per a Daily Beast report dated July 21, 2025.

However, a federal appeals court rejected that argument, and earlier this month, the Department of Justice echoed that rejection in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

During his interview with Fox, Dershowitz further reiterated that, regardless of past rulings, Maxwell’s insights remained vital, given the years she spent closely connected to Epstein.

"If she were just given use immunity, she could be compelled to testify. I’m told that she actually would be willing to testify, and there’d be no reason for her to withhold any information," Dershowitz added.

He further remarked that he didn’t “see any negative” in granting Ghislaine Maxwell "immunity" that would "compel her to testify". According to him, Maxwell should be “summoned in front of a congressional committee,” where she could potentially share a detailed account of Epstein’s operations.

July 2025 saw a renewed wave of controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, triggered by the Justice Department’s announcement that “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted” regarding its investigation.

The anticlimactic nature of the memo fueled further speculation and conspiracy theories. Even MAGA loyalists voiced their outrage over the lack of resolution in the case.

On the other hand, Ghislaine Maxwell remains incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee. Her family recently claimed that she "did not receive a fair trial,” per a Vanity Fair article dated July 15, 2025.

