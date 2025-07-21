"He alive, somewhere hiding": Charleston White claims Epstein faked death, slams media for focusing on Diddy over financier 

After the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation closed the Jeffrey Epstein case by releasing a two-page document, social media influencer Charleston White proposed that Epstein may have staged his death.

For the unversed, on July 7, 2025, the DOJ and FBI released a memo stating that they had found no "incriminating" client list and no "credible" evidence suggesting Jeffrey blackmailed prominent individuals, per the BBC.

They also released an 11-hour surveillance footage outside Epstein's cell, asserting that he died by suicide in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial. However, in the July 18 episode of PBD podcast, Charleston White countered the official narrative by claiming that Epstein is still alive and "hiding" somewhere.

White challenged the authorities' claims by pointing to Jeffrey's autopsy report, which he said indicated that he died from a crushed larynx. He argued that such injury couldn't result from suicide, suggesting that someone would have had to "choke" him for that to happen.

For those unaware, Jeffrey's autopsy report claimed that he died by hanging in his jail cell, according to CNN.

"He [Jeffrey Epstein] alive, somewhere hiding. Prior to his death, there was already attempts made upon his life in jail. How is it a coincidence that he end up in jail with a suicide, but the autopsy report said his larynx was crushed. You can't do that with suicide. Mo***rf****r [would have to] choke you to do that," White said.

He further questioned why the media isn't covering Epstein's case with the same intensity as rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' case, who was recently acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking charges but convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

"Why we don't know details about Epstein? Where are the children? Where are their stories? Where are their testimonies? Why don't we have open access to [Ghislaine Maxwell's] testimony and her cooperation with the government?" White questioned.

Jeffrey was arrested at Teterboro airport in New Jersey on July 6, 2019, on charges of s*x trafficking and conspiracy.

"Those are politicians" — Charleston White explains the media silence surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case

Furthermore, in the video, Charleston White suggested that the reason for the silence surrounding the late s*x offender's case is due to the alleged involvement of influential and "evil" people in his crimes.

"Because most of the people went to the island was politicians and powerful people, princes, whales, all them types, the real freaks, the evil people. The evil people who can go to an island and have access to children that nobody know have been kidnapped in the world. The evil people, those are politicians," Charleston White stated.

The 48-year-old argued that these "evil" and powerful individuals are not "g*ngb*ngers," as they don't harm their "own people.

"Those are not g*ngb*ngers that's doing this. G*ngb*ngers hurt their own people. But it's a group of people that take our children, and they disappear and and powerful people have access to them," White added.

The full conversation between Charleston White and Patrick Bet-David is available on the PBD Podcast YouTube channel.

