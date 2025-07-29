In his recent blog, Perez Hilton weighed in on reports surrounding former US President Bill Clinton and a "sweet bday note" he allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.

In a blog published on his self-titled website on July 22, the American columnist and blogger cited a July 17, 2025, report from The Wall Street Journal, which detailed Epstein's 50th birthday album created by his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. According to the report, the album allegedly contained letters and messages from some of Jeffrey's high-profile friends.

One of the most striking pieces in the album was a letter from the US President Donald Trump. The letter featured a hand-drawn sketch of a naked woman and was signed simply, "Donald."

According to the outlet, the letter ended with the words:

"Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

After repeatedly denying the authenticity of the letter, President Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, on July 18, per the BBC.

Meanwhile, in his blog, Perez Hilton referred to a report from The Daily Mail, which cited a source claiming the album also contained a "warm and gushing letter" from former US President Bill Clinton.

"Bill Clinton wrote a warm and gushing letter. It was one page and profuse in its admiration for Jeffrey," the Daily Mail reported.

Reacting to the alleged letter from former President Clinton, reportedly embossed with the phrase "From the desk of William Jefferson Clinton," Hilton stated:

"On the one hand, this feels like good news for Trump."

He also referenced the source's claim that Maxwell had reached out to everyone they knew, including presidents, princes, and kings.

"That's awfully embarrassing for Clinton" — Perez Hilton on Bill Clinton's alleged letter to Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey & President Trump at Mar-A-Lago (Image via Getty)

Furthermore, on his blog, Perez Hilton acknowledged that the alleged letter to the deceased s*x offender would be embarrassing for Bill Clinton. However, he noted that it was not as scandalous as Clinton's reported use of Jeffrey's private aircraft, the Lolita Express.

"That’s awfully embarrassing for Clinton. Not as much as all the rides on the Lolita Express or having Epstein over to the White House. But pretty damned embarrassing."

Perez further suggested that President Trump's alleged letter to Epstein sounded like a favor, adding:

"Who cares if Trump got asked to do something like this and did it without knowing it was for a teen s*x trafficker. It was 2003, back before his first prosecution. Plus, it spreads the culpability, makes the whole thing feel like scorched earth for Democrats to cover."

Perez Hilton's blog post about the alleged birthday album created by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein came just weeks after the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officially closed Epstein's case.

On July 7, the DOJ and FBI released a two-page memo stating that they found no "incriminating" client list and "no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions." Investigators also "did not uncover evidence that could predicate any investigation against uncharged third parties."

Additionally, the DOJ and FBI released 11 hours of surveillance footage from outside Jeffrey's jail cell, confirming that he died by suicide on August 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, on July 24, The Wall Street Journal published another article reporting that Jeffrey's birthday album also contained the names of nearly fifty additional individuals. Among them were prominent figures such as Mortimer Zuckerman, Leon Black, Nathan Myhrvold, and others, per The Guardian.

