Perez Hilton recently shared insights on Jeffrey Epstein's infamous &quot;Little Black Book,&quot; which allegedly contained names, addresses, and phone numbers for over a thousand individuals, including influential figures and &quot;underage victims.&quot;In his recent blog dated July 21, the American blogger and columnist explained that Epstein's &quot;Little Black Book&quot; was originally published in 2015 by Gawker, a website that is no longer active. He added that although it is no longer operational, the alleged infamous book remains available online, containing over 1,571 names, along with 5,700 phone numbers, emails, and addresses.Hilton stated that certain names mentioned in the book were specifically circled, including Jeffrey's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, his personal assistant Sarah Kellen, and President Donald Trump. Although Prince Andrew's name appears in the book under the title &quot;Duke of York,&quot; it was not circled.The list also features renowned figures from diverse fields, including former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, singer Simon Le Bon, actor Alec Baldwin, journalist Mike Wallace, and Nobel Prize-winning author Elie Wiesel.Hilton further said that the names in the &quot;Little Black Book&quot; are &quot;all over the place,&quot; featuring close friends, important contacts, and &quot;random acquaintances,&quot; and noted that although the book may not directly reveal who was involved with the deceased s*x offender, it should have helped guide investigators.The 47-year-old also shared the blog on X on July 26, writing:&quot;You're welcome! #DonaldTrump.&quot;&quot;Didn't make its way to the mainstream press&quot; — Perez Hilton reflects on the Epstein case coverageFurthermore, in his blog, Perez Hilton claimed that a significant amount of information regarding the Epstein case had been uncovered, but it never reached the mainstream media.&quot;The insane thing is, a lot of Epstein info has been reported on in the past decade. Links, accusations, etc. It just didn’t make its way to the mainstream press for the most part,&quot; Perez wrote.He also claimed that when President Donald Trump's supporters urged him to take action in the case, he told them to &quot;eff off&quot; when it came to his &quot;old pal.&quot; Perez Hilton's comments about the president stem from a recent memo released by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case.On July 7, the DOJ and FBI closed the s*x offenders case by releasing a two-page memo stating that they found no &quot;incriminating&quot; client list and no &quot;credible&quot; evidence suggesting Jeffrey blackmailed prominent individuals, per the BBC.However, the memo sparked an ongoing controversy among many viewers, including numerous supporters of the Trump administration. The critics noticed contradictions between statements from the DOJ, the FBI, and US Attorney General Pam Bondi.For context, in a February 2025 Fox News interview, Bondi claimed the Epstein files were &quot;sitting&quot; on her desk, drawing criticism for the inconsistency.In response, President Trump dismissed the controversy, calling it another &quot;hoax&quot; created by the &quot;democrats&quot; to discredit him in a Truth Social post dated July 16.The post read:&quot;Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this &quot;bullsh*t,&quot; hook, line, and sinker. They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.&quot;He seemingly referred to his supporters, stating:&quot;Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support any more!&quot;The DOJ and FBI also released 11 hours of surveillance footage captured outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell, which seemingly confirmed that he died by suicide in his cell on August 10, 2019.