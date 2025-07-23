  • home icon
Candace Owens calls Pam Bondi "verified liar" amid claims she planned meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell to reveal Epstein's "truth"

By Vaishnavi Sah
Published Jul 23, 2025 09:24 GMT
Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations at the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2025 in Washington, DC (Image via Getty)
Candace Owens recently called out US Attorney General Pam Bondi for being a "verified liar" amid claims that Bondi planned to meet with Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell. For those unfamiliar, Maxwell was convicted of assisting late sex offender Jeffrey in his crimes and is currently serving a 20-year sentence.

On July 22, the American conservative political commentator responded to a tweet claiming that Bondi is set to meet Ghislane Maxwell to "expose the truth" of Jeffrey Epstein.

In response, Owens called Pam Bondi a "verified liar," noting that Bondi had previously told reporters that she was unsure whether the late s*x offender had been working on behalf of other intelligence agencies.

Candace Owens reflects on Pam Bondi (Image via X/@CandaceOwens)
However, it is worth noting that, contrary to the tweet Candace Owens responded to, it has been confirmed that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is the one who plans to meet with Maxwell.

On July 22, Pam Bondi issued a statement from Todd Blanche, in which he revealed that he plans to meet with Maxwell in the coming days. He explained that he has been in communication with Maxwell's counsel to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the DOJ.

"Until now, no administration on behalf of the Department had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government. That changes now," he added.
President Trump instructs release of "credible evidence" in Epstein case

Furthermore, in his statement, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed that President Trump has directed them to release all "credible evidence" related to the Epstein Case.

"If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say."

He proclaimed that the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation stand firm on the claims they made regarding the Epstein case earlier this month.

"Namely, that in the recent thorough review of the files maintained by the FBI in the Epstein case, no evidence was uncovered that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties," Blanche added.

For those unfamiliar, on July 7, the DOJ and FBI closed the Epstein case by releasing a two-page memo after a "thorough investigation." The memo stated that a "systematic review revealed no incriminating client list," and no "credible evidence" that the late financer blackmailed prominent individuals, per the BBC.

It also stated that Jeffrey committed suicide in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial.

The Department of Justice also released 11 hours of surveillance footage captured outside the late sex offender's cell, which has confirmed that he indeed died by suicide in his jail cell after being arrested in August 2019.

Many viewers noticed contradictions between statements from the DOJ, FBI, and Pam Bondi. In a February 2025 Fox News interview, Bondi claimed the Epstein files were “sitting” on her desk.

Online users also pointed out a suspicious 2-minute gap in the 11 hours of raw footage from outside Epstein’s jail cell, between 11:58:58 PM and 12:00 AM on the night he died.

However, during a White House Cabinet meeting on July 9, Pam Bondi clarified that the gap in the footage was caused by a nightly system reset.

