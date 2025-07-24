"Water is wet" - Joy Taylor reacts to Donald Trump's reported ties in Epstein Files 10 days after Fox firing

Ten days after her abrupt departure from FS1, Joy Taylor made waves online not with a sports take, but with a pointed message at President Donald Trump.

On July 24, Taylor reposted a news update from Complex to her Instagram Stories. The post reported that Trump had been notified by the Justice Department that his name appeared in files related to Jeffrey Epstein

He's a late convicted sex offender whose past connections to global elites continue to spark controversy. Taylor wrote:

"Water is wet.”

Joy Taylor's IG Story

Whether it was a critique of Trump’s prior association with Epstein or something else, Joy Taylor’s post raised eyebrows. That's especially true among those following her next moves post-Fox.

Meanwhile, the Trump-Epstein storyline has returned to the headlines. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump during a May briefing that his name surfaced in DOJ materials related to Epstein.

The White House has pushed back against the reporting, with officials labeling it as "fake news" and reiterating that Trump's name in the files doesn't necessarily imply guilt or criminal activity.

Investigation before Joy Taylor's exit revealed inappropriate relationships between Fox talent and executives

Joy Taylor, a veteran host who spent over a decade at Fox Sports, has maintained a relatively low profile after being let go earlier this month. She co-hosted FS1’s Speak alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce, both of whom were also affected by the network’s sweeping lineup overhaul.

Her dismissal came after she was named in a sexual misconduct and discrimination lawsuit filed in January by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji.

The suit also named former Fox host Skip Bayless and executive Charlie Dixon. It included allegations that Taylor had downplayed an incident of groping and mocked the accuser’s PTSD symptoms.

Joy Taylor has denied all allegations, calling the claims meritless and attention-seeking.

Insiders have since hinted that FS1’s decision to clean house was as much about internal damage control as it was about ratings. Former colleague Cris Carter suggested as much during an episode of his Fully Loaded podcast. He claimed that the network discovered more during its internal review than what the public saw in court filings.

"They had to tear all those shows down," Carter said. "Because of not only the rumors, but the stuff they found out in the investigation. That thing was ugly…Had to happen," Carter said.

Fox Sports canceled Speak, The Facility, and Breakfast Ball simultaneously due to poor ratings and investigation findings.

