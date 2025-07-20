"Cameras that ESPN is using, we using" - Cam Newton slams Fox Sports' old-school approach days after Joy Taylor's firing from channel

Last week, Fox Sports stunned fans by firing presenter Joy Taylor and canceling her show SPEAK. Now, Cam Newton has his insight on the matter.On Thursday's episode of his &quot;4th &amp; 1&quot; podcast, the former NFL MVP-winning quarterback blamed the firing on the outdated way the network has been handling its programs.He used Pat McAfee's eponymous show as an example of innovation in presentation that FS1 has been lacking - very casual clothing, friends and fellow ex-players Adam &quot;Pacman&quot; Jones and AJ Hawk joining him onscreen, compelling stories from guests like Aaron Rodgers, and so forth.&quot;This is production at a high level, ladies and gentlemen, Newton said (Timestamp: 37:40). &quot;Investing.The same cameras that ESPN is using — we using. The same cameras that the facility was using — we using. Fox Sports. Colin Cowherd. They using — we using.&quot;Taylor has been at the forefront of controversy this year. Earlier this year, former hairstylist Noushin Faraji alleged that the presenter had rebuffed her when she disclosed unwanted physical contact by executive Charlie Dixon during a 2017 party.Taylor was also accused of verbally harassing Faraji and using relationships with colleagues to ascend the Fox Sports hierarchy.Besides her, other former Fox Sports employees who have lost their shows are:Craig CartonMark SchlerethDanny ParkinsEmmanuel AchoLeSean McCoyChase DanielJames JonesPaul PierceMichael IrvinKeyshawn JohnsonNotably, all of them were hosts of programs created by Dixon, who was ousted from the company in April. Besides &quot;SPEAK,&quot; &quot;Breakfast Ball&quot; and &quot;The Facility&quot; have also been canceled.Fox Sports presenter Danny Parkins speaks up on new showDanny Parkins is not out of Fox Sports, as was initially speculated. He has a multi-year contract, and The Athletic's Jon Greenberg reported that he will receive a new show after the cancellation of &quot;Breakfast Ball.&quot;He discussed the matter while guesting on 670 The Score's &quot;Spiegel &amp; Holmes&quot; on Wednesday:&quot;Obviously, I can’t say as much as I would like to right now, but I promise that when I can, I will say more. Which hopefully, maybe will be by next week or the radiothon (on July 31 and August 1), I don’t know.&quot;He also commented on being &quot;bummed&quot; at &quot;Breakfast Ball's&quot; cancellation:“I loved working with the whole crew. We had an amazing team and a lot of people were impacted here. And especially getting to work with Craig and Stink was incredible.”