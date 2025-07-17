"Makes me nauseous" - NFL fans react as Joy Taylor gets offered new job by Gilbert Arenas 3 days after getting fired from Fox

Joy Taylor might not stay unemployed for long after her dismissal from FS1. During a Monday livestream, former Washington Wizards All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas said that he would like to have the former SPEAK host on his podcast, Gil's Arena:

“Joy’s a great host," said Arenas. "I know we’re looking at her for the football side. We’ve been behind the scenes talking to her for the last year.”

Fan response was mixed:

"Every possibility mentioned here makes me nauseous. It’s hard to imagine more unlistenable shows out there," a fan wrote.

"Of course Gilbert wants to hire Joy," one insisted.

"I see what is going on here," another wondered.

"I don’t want to see joy Taylor in a show with this moron," another raged.

"Joy Taylor would ruin whatever show she joins," another warned.

Before her dismissal, Taylor had worked with FS1 for nine years, since 2016. Her first major role was the moderator in Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe's Undisputed. Two years later, she was moved to The Herd with Colin Cowherd. She was then named the host of SPEAK, formerly Speak for Yourself, in 2022.

In January, Taylor was named in a sexual and workplace harassment lawsuit filed against Fox Sports by former hairstylist Noushin Faraji. According to Faraji, she had told Taylor that company executive Charlie Dixon had "rubbed her body and grabbed her buttocks" during a party in West Hollywood in 2017, only to be met with a nonchalant "get over it".

Their friendship ended soon after, with Faraji claiming that Taylor started insulting her "on a personal and professional level". She also suggested that her former client had been dating Dixon (as well as former co-host Emmanuel Acho) to advance her career.

Taylor, for her part, addressed the lawsuit on The Breakfast Club in June (from 25:27 in the video below):

“I have felt a lot of different emotions," Taylor said. "I think it’s a grief process when anything like that happens. I’ll say, I’ve been through a lot of traumatic things in my life. A lot. And I think any time you go through a trauma or a grieving period of something, you can’t decide who you are when it’s happening. And that’s been the biggest thing for me.”

FS1 eyeing big names to replace Joy Taylor, other dismissed employees

In related news, Fox Sports is looking towards some big names to replace Joy Taylor.

According to Front Office Sports, the network is eyeing former ESPN employees Max Kellerman and Tony Reali and FanDuel host Kay Adams. Reali, former host of Around the Horn, said he would be interested in "absolutely everything":

“I’m open to talking to anybody and everybody at all times.”

Besides SPEAK, the other shows Fox Sports has cancelled are The Facility and Breakfast Ball. This leaves The Herd and First Things First as the only morning shows on FS1's lineup.

