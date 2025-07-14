"This woman is pure evil" - NBA fans react as Joy Taylor abruptly exits Paul Pierce's Fox Sports show

NBA fans reacted to Fox Sports axing TV host Joy Taylor after almost a decade. According to The Athletic, Taylor is out at the network once her contract comes to an end this summer.

The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday that the network was canceling "Breakfast Ball" and "The Facility." According to Marchand, the network was also canceling "Speak," hosted by Taylor and Paul Pierce.

The news had fans reacting to the post with some happy that Taylor was out of the network.

""This woman is pure evil. Glad the karma train finally got to her," one fan said.

"Joy Taylor you will not be missed."

Homer @Homermetax LINK Joy Taylor you will not be missed

A fan slammed Taylor for her alleged poor attitude.

"Good. She might be pretty, but she is Rude & I don't care for her attitude," one fan said.

A fan held no word, calling the TV host an evil person

"This was overdue. In fact, the only way to fix FS1 is to flush it all away and let it not be ever again."

Cover3 @Cover3_mx LINK This was overdue. In fact, the only way to fix FS1 is to flush it all away and let it not be ever again.

A fan was simply happy that some people won't be giving opinions on sports anymore, including Taylor.

"Its prolly best for the youth that they don’t have to hear sports takes from Joy Taylor, Shady McCoy, and Emmanuel Acho anymore."

Maxwell @EverydayCowboys LINK Its prolly best for the youth that they don’t have to hear sports takes from Joy Taylor, Shady McCoy, and Emmanuel Acho anymore

However, a fan had mixed feelings about Taylor's firing.

"Idk think joy was a bad host I thought they should had someone better than Paul Pierce."

E-Mac @EricAshton26 LINK Idk think joy was a bad host I thought they should had someone better than Paul Pierce

Joy Taylor's career with Fox Sports

Joy Taylor had been working with Fox Sports since 2016. She started her career with the sports network, occasionally filling in for Kristine Leahy on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" show.

In August 2016, the network announced that Taylor would begin as a moderator in the upcoming "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" show. After working on Undisputed for two years, Taylor again moved to working with Colin Cowherd on his show.

Taylor's big break came in 2022, when the network announced that she would be joining FS1's "Speak" as the moderator.

Taylor's career took a big hit in 2025 when Noushin Faraji, a former Fox Sports hairstylist, named her in the lawsuit against the network. In her lawsuit, which also mentioned Skip Bayless and other big names, Faraji alleged that Taylor told her, "get over it" when she told her about the sexual harassment.

Skip Bayless left the network last year. The lawsuit allegations might have been a big reason behind the network not renewing Taylor's contract, which was due in the summer.

