Jason Whitlock makes his feelings clear on not working with Joy Taylor in scathing remark against TV host

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock went off on Speak host Joy Taylor after a lawsuit was filed against her and other employees at Fox Sports. Whitlock, who previously worked at Fox Sports, shared his thoughts on the situation and why it's a bad look for the network.

On Monday's episode of Fearless with Jason Whitlock, the columnist revealed that he knew the plaintiff, Noushin Faraji, a hairstylist. Former Undisputed host Skip Bayless, who left the company in August, and Fox Sports executive Charles Dixon were at the center of the lawsuit.

But after explaining his thoughts about Faraji, Whitlock made his feelings clear about Taylor and didn't hold back.

"Joy Taylor is a symbol of this whole feminist movement," Whitlock said, per Complex. "This whole Black queens movement, this whole DEI movement. This whole sharing everything with women, and, 'Hey there's gotta be a woman host on all of these shows.' Well, there's consequences to that, and this whole system has been set up to create the kind of chaos and division and inefficiency and corruption that we're seeing spelled out in this lawsuit, all across American media."

Jason Whitlock added that he refused to work with a young Joy Taylor while at Fox Sports, suggesting a veteran co-host such as Bonnie Bernstein. However, the network allegedly didn't want her due to her age and opted to hire Taylor.

"Joy Taylor had done some radio work down in Miami, what does she have to offer?" Whitlock said. "How does she get that job? How does she even get that opportunity? ... A 25-year-old with them big cans and that peanut butter skin who has nothing to say, at some point I'm going to lose respect."

Per Noushin Faraji, Joy Taylor allegedly had a sexual relationship with Fox Sports executive Charles Dixon and other bosses to further her career. She was also accused of workplace bullying.

Joy Taylor appears on her show but doesn't comment on the lawsuit

Things seemed normal for Joy Taylor on Monday, less than 24 hours after the bombshell lawsuit dropped and made headlines. Taylor opened the show, featuring her co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin and Paul Pierce.

The Miami native first discussed the final week of the NFL season, wherein some teams made the playoffs while others had an early offseason. There was no mention of the lawsuit, as expected, from her or her co-hosts.

Emmanuel Acho, a former co-host who also allegedly slept with Taylor, was in his show The Facility. Acho also didn't comment on the lawsuit, of which he was not a part. However, the former NFL player did delete an old video from 2022 featuring Taylor that might be important to the case, as reported by Where Is The Buzz.

