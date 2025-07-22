Russell Brand recently spoke out about Jeffrey Epstein's prison footage from the day he died, seemingly highlighting missing minutes in the 11-hour surveillance footage outside Epstein's cell.For the unversed, on July 7, 2025, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation released 11 hours of &quot;full raw&quot; surveillance footage from outside Epstein's cell to support the medical examiner's claims that he died by suicide in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial, per the BBC.In an interview with CNN's Jack Tapper, political reporter Alex Isenstadt noted that internet sleuths have identified a suspicious gap in the footage released by the FBI and DOJ, specifically between 11:58:58 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on the night Epstein died.Reviewing the interview on the July 9 episode of Stay Free With Russell Brand, host Russell Brand remarked:&quot;Now, I'm interested in this missing minute footage. Have you seen it? It's like a little jump cut in it. Let's check that out because if you are covering it up, tidy up the footage, man.&quot;Seemingly referring to the missing minutes in the surveillance footage, Brand added:&quot;Well, they couldn't even address the time code, and you wouldn't change the time code.&quot;He further referenced claims from some skeptics who are questioning whether the surveillance footage released was even from the prison where Epstein was held.&quot;Some people are saying, 'Was this even Epstein's cell?'&quot; Brand stated.Brand also criticized Tapper's credibility after the anchor stated during the interview that he agrees with those who are skeptical about the footage, and that he doesn't buy the &quot;nothing to see here narrative.&quot;&quot;I mean, Jake Tapper, what credibility has Jake Tapper got left with a missing minute? He's gone a missing 6 months when it comes to reporting on CO and Joe Biden,&quot; Brand stated.Also read: &quot;IS THAT WHO I THINK IT IS?&quot;: Matt Wallace shares photo allegedly taken &quot;on the streets of Thailand&quot; showing man resembling EpsteinReports suggest Jeffrey Epstein's prison footage from the day of his death was &quot;modified&quot;A report published by Wired on July 15 alleged that 11-hour surveillance footage from inside New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Jeffrey Epstein was held, was indeed &quot;modified,&quot; likely using Adobe Premiere Pro editing software.Analysis of the video's metadata claimed that the first part of the footage was originally 2 minutes and 53 seconds longer than what was shown in the final released footage, suggesting that the footage was edited before being made public.The report further noted that the two clips, titled 2025-05-22 16-35-21.mp4 and 2025-05-22 21-12-48.mp4, were originally 4 hours, 19 minutes, and 16 seconds long. However, only 4 hours, 16 minutes, and 23.368 seconds were included in the released footage.&quot;The file appears to have been assembled from at least two source clips, saved multiple times, exported, and then uploaded to the DOJ’s website, where it was presented as 'raw' footage,&quot; the outlet added.Speaking about the &quot;missing minute&quot; in the footage during a White House Cabinet meeting on July 9, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the recording system resets every night.&quot;It was a minute that was off the counter and what we learned from the bureau of prisons is every night they redo that video, it's old, from like 1999 so every night the video is reset and every night should have the same minute missing, so we're looking for that video to release that as well showing that a minute is missing every night.&quot;Meanwhile, when the outlet attempted to contact the Department of Justice, they were referred to the FBI, which declined to comment on the metadata analysis.In other news, on July 7, 2025, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation officially closed the Epstein case, stating that there was no &quot;incriminating&quot; client list and no &quot;credible&quot; evidence that he had blackmailed any prominent individuals.