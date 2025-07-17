"IS THAT WHO I THINK IT IS?": Matt Wallace shares photo allegedly taken "on the streets of Thailand" showing man resembling Epstein

A viral social media post has reignited speculation about Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death after conservative commentator Matt Wallace, on July 17, 2025, shared a photo of a man bearing a striking resemblance to the late disgraced financier. The image, which Wallace said was taken “on the streets of Thailand at 3 AM,” has prompted online speculation, leading some netizens to question whether Epstein might still be alive despite official reports that he died by suicide in a New York jail cell.

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender with reported ties to powerful figures including politicians, billionaires, and royalty, died in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging, but discrepancies in surveillance video and prison procedures have fed enduring conspiracy theories.

On July 17, 2025, Wallace shared a fuzzy image to X and captioned it:

"IS THAT WHO I THINK IT IS WITH PLASTIC SURGERY ON THE STREETS OF THAILAND AT 3AM?!?!?"

The picture featured a middle-aged man in casual clothes, with a facial structure that resembled that of the late financier.

Missing Epstein jail footage fuels conspiracy theories

On July 15, 2025, Wired conducted a meta-analysis that allegedly revealed that nearly three minutes of prison surveillance footage from the night of Jeffrey Epstein’s death had been deleted before it was made public. The outlet alleged that the video had been stitched together using Adobe Premiere Pro from two video files, despite the US Department of Justice claiming that the footage was "raw" and unedited.

This follows reports of a missing minute in the footage between 11:58 p.m. and 12 a.m. on August 9, 2019. The DOJ has insisted there is no cover-up and has cited technical malfunctions to explain gaps in the footage. But the absence of transparency has only fueled suspicions, especially among online communities that have long dissected high-profile cases involving the elite.

Wallace’s post speaks to a larger sense of suspicion over Epstein’s case, which has even caused rifts within political circles. As per the BBC, Attorney General Pam Bondi has come under fire for insisting that there was no "client list" despite telling Fox News in February 2025 that the list was "sitting on my desk right now to review."

According to the BBC, Bondi's spokesperson stated that she was referring to the entirety of the files, rather than a particular client list. Bondi has yet to publicly comment on the situation herself.

President Donald Trump also took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on July 12 to voice his support for the Attorney General.

"They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein," Trump wrote.

Matt Wallace’s post, while unverified, has amplified existing doubts about the late financier's fate.

