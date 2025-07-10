"TIME TO BLOW THIS WIDE OPEN" — Matt Wallace promises to release unseen Epstein footage to followers on X

Political commentator Matt Wallace has made some claims about unseen footage of convicted sex offender, late Jeffrey Epstein.

Ad

On July 9, Wallace shared a post on X featuring a blurred image of a man leaning against a car, appearing to look up at a camera positioned above him. In the caption, Wallace suggested that the person in the picture was Epstein, writing,

"EPSTEIN HAD NO IDEA WE WERE FILMING HIM, IT’S TIME TO BLOW THIS WIDE OPEN. For legal reasons, the footage will be posted on notifications only. So you do need to follow with the notifications on in order to watch! One chance. Unfollow and turn them off again afterwards," Matt Wallace captioned.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Wallace's post comes three days after the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation closed the Epstein case by releasing a two-page document, confirming that there is no "incriminating" client list and no "credible evidence" that proves Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.

The documents also clarified that the investigators "did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties," per BBC.

In addition to covering news across various categories on X, Matt Wallace is also a streamer with active channels on Rumble and YouTube, where he covers a range of topics, including cryptocurrency, politics, and the paranormal.

Ad

Also read: What was Jeffrey Epstein charged with? Podcaster Dave Smith says he's "not even convinced he's dead"

Matt Wallace names 80+ stars who were "allegedly" on the Epstein client list

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another X post uploaded on July 8, Matt Wallace alleged that the Trump administration did not release the Epstein files because several individuals on the list were "Trump donors."

The Epstein files are a collection of documents, court filings, and other pieces of evidence related to Epstein, which allegedly contain the names of several high-profile individuals associated with him.

Matt Wallace added that there is "a lot more" that needs to be made public, which he claims to have witnessed firsthand, and released the names of several well-known individuals who were allegedly involved and were mentioned in the court.

Ad

"The reason the Trump administration is not releasing the full files is that many of Trump’s donors are on the Epstein client list. There is a lot more that needs to be released than what I have seen, but here are some of the names mentioned in the court who were allegedly involved," Matt Wallace stated.

Ad

The list released by Wallace, which includes over 80 people, allegedly features several high-profile names such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Stephen Hawking, Michael Jackson, Heidi Klum, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., among others.

In other news, the Donald Trump administration has faced significant criticism from supporters and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement since Trump took office earlier this year.

Last year, during the campaign, the U.S. President claimed to release the Epstein files but failed to do so, drawing criticism for the handling of the case.

Ad

After the FBI and DOJ released the memo, many right-wing commentators, including Alex Jones, accused the Donald Trump administration of being part of a "cover-up" in the case.

"You know, I just really need the Trump administration to succeed and to save this country, and they're doing so much good. And then for them to do something like this tears my guts out," Alex said in an X post.

Ad

Similarly, another right-wing commentator, Rogan O'Handley, called the memo released by the DOJ and FBI a "shameful coverup" in another X post.

"Assuming this leaked Epstein Files memo is true, then we all know this is a shameful coverup to protect the most heinous elites," Rogan said.

Also read: What did Pam Bondi say about Epstein files? Kash Patel seemingly contradicts Bondi's statements about island videos on Joe Rogan's podcast

Ad

The FBI and DOJ also released 11 hours of surveillance footage captured outside Epstein's cell, which debunked the popular conspiracy theory that Epstein was murdered to protect the identities of those involved with him.

The footage concluded that the convicted sex offender died by suicide on August 10, 2019, in his cell after being arrested on July 6, 2019, on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Also read: "The truth dies behind closed doors”— Melanie King questions the message sent by new DOJ findings to Epstein victims

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More