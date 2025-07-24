“It helps to want it badly” — Perez Hilton reacts to Pete Davidson announcing Elsie Hewitt and him are parents-to-be

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to Pete Davidson's announcement that he was going to be a father. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and comedian opened up about the pregnancy news with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, while appearing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon aired on July 22, 2025.On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Perez Hilton noted that Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, actress-model Elsie Hewitt, really wanted to “have a kid.”“I believe that any parent who really wants to be a parent will be a better parent than those who don't want to be a parent. It helps to want it badly.”The media personality noted that Hewitt had found the right partner, and so did Pete Davidson. He also quoted the 31-year-old SNL alum, saying,&quot;I'm very lucky and very, very happy.&quot;Perez Hilton further discussed that Pete Davidson was “looking forward” to being able to take care of a child and show it the “childhood” he didn't have.“I assume you just try to give them what you didn't have and what you didn't like not to do it,” Hilton added.Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s relationship exploredAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were first romantically linked in March of 2025. The pair was reportedly seen swimming and kissing in Palm Beach, Florida.On July 16, 2025, the model announced that she and Pete were expecting their first child together. She shared the news via the social media platform Instagram with a carousel post and caption:“Welp now everyone knows we had s*x.”In his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pete Davidson shared that he received much advice from famous fathers, including Adam Sandler. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, during his appearance on The Tonight Show, told Jimmy Fallon:“I did it. Anybody who knows me, it's my dream to be a dad. So, I'm so excited. I'm excited to see her [Hewitt] be a mom, so we're stoked… Everything else doesn't really matter anymore. It's nice.”The comedian told E! News on July 22, 2025:“Everybody's just been super excited for me... because they know it's been my dream. They all just have been like, ‘You're going to be great at this. It's the best thing you'll ever do in your life.’ Sandler gave me some great advice. It's been really nice that everyone's super excited. When you do something, when we do something, you want everyone to be excited, especially having a child.”Pete Davidson lost his father when he was young. The actor’s father was reportedly a firefighter and was one of the first responders during the 9/11 attacks.Davidson became a breakout star on SNL and has since worked in film and TV projects, including The King of Staten Island, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Bupkis, and more. His latest project is titled The Home. Davidson will also star in The Pickup alongside Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer and How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch.Meanwhile, as per The Hollywood Reporter, his partner, Hewitt, has appeared on television shows including Industry, Turnt, and more. She is set to appear in the upcoming film Billy Knight, directed by Alec Griffin Roth and starring Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sara Sampaio, Diana Silvers, and Angela Sarafyan.