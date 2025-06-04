How long was Maria Shriver married to Arnold Schwarzenegger? Ex-first lady of California refuses to try out dating apps despite being urged by kids

Maria Shriver, the former first lady of California, recently appeared for an interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast. The whole interview was split in two parts, with the first one being uploaded to YouTube on May 27, and the second one on June 3. In the interview, Shriver got candid about her dating life.

According to Shriver, she had refused to try dating apps despite being urged by her children.

"My kids have kidded around going, ‘We should make you a dating app [profile],'" she said.

Maria Shriver added that she had always refused to do so. She further emphasized having a "beautiful life" that she was grateful for. The 69-year-old journalist explained that her life was already filled with love and she did not want to find anything else, particularly on dating sites. Somewhere during the interview, Shriver also said:

"I've just kind of gotten to the place now where I'm thinking, I don't know, maybe, but my life is really full. I’m not looking, but I'm open to whatever God sends my way."

For context, Maria Shriver tied the knot with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1986. Their marriage lasted until their divorce got finalized in 2021. Thus, Shriver and Schwarzenegger were legally married for about 35 years.

Notably, Shriver split and filed for divorce way back in 2011. The former couple also have four children together: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

Exploring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's relationship timeline

According to reports by People, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger met for the first time in August 1977 through a mutual friend at the Robert F. Kennedy Tennis Tournament. In 1985, Arnold ended up proposing to Maria and the two got engaged shortly.

In April 1986, the former couple tied the knot in a Catholic ceremony in Hyannis. Caroline Kennedy, Shriver's cousin, who now is a diplomat and attorney, was present at the wedding being the maid of honor. Three years later in December 1989, Maria and Arnold welcomed their first child Katherine, who now is an author.

Katherine is currently married to actor Chris Patt. In July 1991, Shriver and Schwarzenegger had their second kid, Christina. According to People, Christina is the founding member of the Special Olympics Founder's Council. In September 1993, the former couple welcomed Patrick, their older son.

Patrick has been pursuing his career as an actor and model on Hollywood. Finally, in September 1997, Arnold and Maria Shriver welcomed their youngest son Christopher. In the early 2000s, Maria supported Arnold Schwarzenegger while he was competing to be the governor of California. In May 2011, they announced their separation.

During the same time, Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted to have had a child in a separate relationship. He even issued a public apology while taking to The Los Angeles Times in May 2011. He reportedly told his family that he had a son named Joseph Baena, with their longtime maid, Mildred Baena, over a decade ago.

In July 2011, Maria filed for divorce and urged for shared custody for their younger children. She also sought spousal support from the Predator actor. In March 2017, Arnold told Men's Journal that he was focused more on moving ahead in life. Ultimately, in December 2021, their divorce got finalized.

In March 2025, Shriver told People that she was on amicable terms with her ex-husband and still spoke to each other. The former couple had been seen celebrating their children's occasions together including birthdays and graduations.

In the latest interview, Maria Shriver opened up about her reaction to Patrick Schwarzenegger's nude scene for The White Lotus. According to Shriver, she was quite unfazed by the situation. She previously told People that she did not even notice nudity when she first watched the particular episode.

The White Lotus is a black comedy drama series starring Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leslie Bibb, and Carrie Coon.

